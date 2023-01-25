Steelers Set to Part Ways With Veteran QB: Report

At least one quarterback won’t return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2023 season.

Per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, veteran Mason Rudolph “will definitely not be back.”

But Rudolph isn’t the only quarterback whose future may not be in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, who signed with the Steelers the hours after 2022 NFL free agency opened last March 14, might not be long for the Black and Gold.

“Mason Rudolph will definitely not be back. Trubisky will depend if the Steelers still want to pay him $8 million in salary this season to be a backup or what happens if they want him to take a pay cut,” Dulac wrote in his weekly online chat with Steelers fans. “I wouldn’t waste a pick on a backup QB, but if they did it would be another late-round pick.”

The three-year veteran Rudolph is an impending free agent, a window that officially opens with the start of the new NFL year on March 15, 2023. Trubisky is currently under contract with the Steelers through the 2023 season.

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

Regrets, he’s had a few. If Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky had it all to do again, he would take a different approach to free agency.

“Everything happened kind of quick,” Trubisky recently told Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I didn’t really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would’ve taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency.”

Trubisky would’ve prepared himself better rather than making such a hasty decision. Although, at the time, it appeared Pittsburgh offered him the best opportunity to regain his starting role with Ben Roethlisberger out of the picture.

“Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing’s guaranteed.”

Trubisky was the second-overall selection of the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL draft, but never quite lived up to that billing.

That string of bad luck since entering the league continued in Pittsburgh. While he earned the starting role during the offseason and opened the 2022 NFL season as QB1, Trubisky was benched 4.5 games in. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who Trubisky was unaware the Steelers were planning to draft, was given a helmet and the rest is history.

It’s no secret the Steelers were struggling early on, but the offense that sputtered with Trubisky sputtered just the same without him.