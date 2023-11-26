Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Singles Out New Offensive Play Caller Mike Sullivan

Quarterback Kenny Pickett arguably had his best game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But in a postgame interview with CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn, Pickett gave a lot of the credit for his performance to Steelers new offensive play caller Mike Sullivan.

“Shout out to coach Sully. I think he called a hell of a game,” Pickett told Washburn. “I think we call came together. Preserved through some adversity this weekend. It felt great to come on the road and get a win.”

In Sullivan’s first game as Steelers play caller, Pickett went 24-for-33 with 278 passing yards. He didn’t have a touchdown, but Pickett also didn’t throw an interception in the 16-10 victory against the Bengals.

With the win, the Steelers improved to 7-4, including 3-1 in the AFC North. Pittsburgh’s victory also knocked the Bengals below the .500 mark at 5-6.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Raves About ‘Steady’ Mike Sullivan

As one could have guessed, Pickett received a lot of questions about Pittsburgh’s offensive play calling.

While the Steelers only scored 16 points, which was essentially their average (16.6 points per game) with fired Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, Pickett’s 278 yards was his most this season. Pittsburgh also had 421 yards of total offense, which was the team’s most in a game since Week 16 of 2018.

Pickett labeled Sullivan calling plays an adjustment for both him and the quarterbacks coach. But Pickett argued during his postgame press conference that they adapted well.

“It’s definitely different. It’s a new play caller, so you kind of get used to the flow of how he likes to call things, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to kind of iron out,” Pickett told reporters.

“Coach Sully was seeing it really well with what they (the Bengals) were calling. Putting us in really good positions to be successful, and then we went out there and executed. So that’s kind of how it has to go and how it has to be moving forward.”

Pickett identified penalties and a first-half fumble as reasons the offense didn’t score more than 16 points. But the unit reacted to adversity well, especially when trailing in the third quarter.

Pickett credited Sullivan for that as well.

“He’s steady. He’s always been steady. He preaches that as quarterbacks, you have to be steady,” Pickett said. “It’s such an up-and-down game, an up-and-down league. A lot goes on during the week, but he was steady. Steady as always.

“It was great to have him calling the plays and always by my side but now in a different aspect.”

Pickett Also Compliments Steelers New Offensive Coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Pickett talked at length about his new play caller. But he also gave credit to interim offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

“I think those guys (Faulkner and Sullivan) did a great job of preparing us this week,” Pickett said. “I think we did a great job of coming together and staying together in a time of adversity.

“Coming on the road and getting a really big-time AFC North win that we needed. So, it feels good.”

Faulkner’s game plan (with Sullivan calling plays) was to involve both running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, along with the team’s tight ends. Harris and Warren each had 15 touches and combined for 161 yards from scrimmage.

Steelers tight ends had 141 receiving yards. Pat Freiermuth led the team with 9 receptions and 120 yards.

“We always knew what we were capable of doing, it’s just putting it together,” Pickett said. “We still haven’t 100% really put it together. We were driving really good, but it felt like we left points out there.

“But you’ve got to take the positives and continue just to march forward.”