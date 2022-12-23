Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Buys O-Line Expensive Christmas Gifts

Quarterback Kenny Pickett still has to prove he is the long-term solution behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Pickett is acting like a franchise quarterback off the field.

It’s customary for starting NFL signal callers to buy gifts for the team’s offensive linemen. Despite only starting nine games this season, Pickett gave the Steelers offensive linemen Traeger Grills, according to Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein.

It’s hard to imagine a better gift for men who need to weigh 300 pounds to block big NFL defensive linemen.

They were generous gifts too. Depending on the type of grill, each Traeger Grill cost Pickett at least $500.

Pickett Takes Ownership, Buys Offensive Linemen Grills

Strackbein reported on December 22 that “a number of presents” were in the Steelers locker room, but that Pickett’s grills to the offensive linemen were the headline gift of the season for the team.

“Pickett told All Steelers that he hooked up the big men upfront with Traeger Grills, giving them the perfect offseason addition to use over the spring and summer,” wrote Strackbein.

“The rookie didn’t start the entire season but has become the face of the Steelers’ offense since taking over for Mitch Trubisky. And just like every franchise quarterback, giving your o-line something big on Christmas is part of the job.”

Last season, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger bought the offensive line dressy attire.

“It was a certificate to go get a custom sports coat, a suit, we get a custom shirt and a tie and some shoes,” former Steelers offensive guard Training Turner told the media on December 29, 2021 when talking about the gift he received from his quarterback. “He thinks he’s a dapper guy. So he wanted to make sure that we dressed the part as well.”

As Strackbein noted, Pickett has taken up the tradition of quarterback gift-giving despite the fact Mitch Trubisky has started 5 games this season.

But Pickett is the Steelers current QB1 when healthy. He has started nine games, going 4-5 with a 65.0% completion percentage and 6.1 yards per attempt. He also has 4 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Pickett, though, hasn’t thrown an interception since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye. He attempted 129 passes over five games from Weeks 10-14 without a pick.

Steelers’ 2022 Offensive Line Continuity

The offense line hasn’t been a strength (to say the least) in Pittsburgh for a few years. The unit started its rebuild in 2021 during Roethlisberger’s final season.

This year, the line has made some strides mostly behind the fact all five positions have had the same starter in every game this season. Left tackle Dan Moore, left guard Kevin Dotson, center Mason Cole, right guard James Daniels and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor have all started all 14 games this season.

With that unit in place, the Steelers have earned the 14th-best offensive line grade in pass blocking this season from Pro Football Focus. PFF has also rated the Steelers offensive line 25th in run blocking.

Since the bye week, Pittsburgh has averaged 144.3 rushing yards in the past six games. During the first eight weeks of the season, the Steelers averaged 94.9 rushing yards per contest. The Steelers offensive line has also allowed only 3 sacks in the past 3 games.

That’s worth celebrating with some holiday gifts.