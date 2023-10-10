Kenny Pickett Sees Steelers Turning Corner After Bye

T

he Pittsburgh Steelers heading into a Week 6 bye as winners of 3 of their last 4 games could either light a fire under the AFC North leaders or put them on ice. QB Kenny Pickett sees their offense igniting with time to build on a strong win over the Baltimore Ravens and clean up their season deficiencies.

“We’ve shown flashes, we haven’t put it together for a full game. That’s definitely what you’re hunting. We’ve definitely shown flashes of it. We haven’t been consistent, so that’s what we’re fighting to be, a more consistent team,” Pickett told the media on Tuesday.

When asked about what he’s done best individually throughout the 2023 campaign, Pickett said:

“Give our guys chances to make plays. I think putting guys in one-on-one. Myself, putting the ball out for them and making plays. Getting better at operating the offense, being smooth and putting us in third and manageable situations, working the pocket, continuing to get better there.

Where Pickett and the Steelers Offense Looks Strong

Pickett showed great poise inside and out of the pocket as he dueled with former MVP Lamar Jackson last Sunday.

When scrambling and looking for open receivers down field, Pickett’s footwork was backed up by an accurate touch in completing passes to the sidelines. Though he went 18-32 on the day, WR George Pickens feasted for 130 receiving yards on 6 receptions.

Pickett delivered when it mattered most in the pocket and overcame the team’s 40 percent third down conversion rate for the game with two straight third down completions to Allen Robinson II and Pickens before his on-the-money throw to Pickens for the game-sealing TD.

Steelers Ground Game Must Say Bye to TD Drought

Pittsburgh’s backfield could use a slap on the rear to catch fire in the end zone, as they failed to score a rushing touchdown yet again. Steelers fans have right to be frustrated with their team’s running game not gaining yards at a competitive clip.

Pickett fed his rushers 24 times and two big 16-yard gains was all the cause for applause in Week 5, and little to be celebrated for a team that cannot manage better than 3.4 yards per carry.

Pickett’s mild-mannered and pragmatic approach with the media will need to be flipped on it’s head along with his ball carriers during their time off, and he understands this good and well.

More intensity will be required in order to diversify the offense and create more opportunities for opposing defenses to come forward and allow Pickett to get his guys those one-on-one looks that they need in single coverage.

RB Najee Harris is piling on yards, but he and the entire Steelers backfield need that run-through-a-wall mentality to fend off the Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in a tight divisional race.

Borrow From Last Season’s Break in Action

If this year is anything like the one prior, the Steelers have reason to feel confident in their outlook after their layoff.

Last year, the coldest day in Pittsburgh might’ve been Jan. 27 on the weather report, but on the gridiron, all hope looked lost after the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a 35-13 beatdown to them on Oct. 30 preceding their Week 9 bye.

The Steelers went 7-2 to end the year and the running game picked up their play in the process. A rearview mirror is all the offense needs to continue to progress and not fall by the wayside.