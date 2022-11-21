Kenny Pickett Sends Brutally Honest Message on Steelers Season

Watch any of the media scrums with Pittsburgh Steelers players following their disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and you’ll see some long faces.

“No one is happy,” said Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in his November 20 postgame press conference.

Nor should they be. Mistakes were made on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh’s offense was abysmal in the second half, void of rhythm. The defense gave up 37 points to the Bengals, its second most of the season (Buffalo Bills‘ 38 points in Week 5).

“Obviously, no one wants to be in this situation. We’re going to stick together and get back on track.”

That starts on November 28 when Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis to take on the resurgent 4-6 Colts on Monday Night Football.

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Remains Confident

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers’ four losses on the rookie quarterback’s watch, Kenny Pickett’s confidence remains resolute.

“Fine. Listen, I’m going to sling it until the end, and my confidence level has not wavered,” said Pickett, who had his second consecutive zero-interception game. “I’m extremely competitive, and I hate to lose. Doesn’t feel good sitting up here after a loss, that’s for sure. So we’ve got to get things cleaned up and get back on track this next week.”

It’s a helpful characteristic to have, especially as a quarterback and especially when you’re losing.

Tale of Two Halves for Steelers

It was the tale of two halves for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers were up 20-17 heading into halftime, thanks to another solid game from running back Najee Harris and a score from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

Harris, who compiled just 159 yards in four pre-bye week games, ran for 56 yards and a 19-yard touchdown. Pickett tossed a beauty of a 24-yard touchdown to the fellow rookie and the night’s favorite target. The consecutive-drive scores were Pittsburgh’s longest of the season — not something to hang your helmet on.

The Steelers have touchdowns from 19 and 24 yards out today. Their longest touchdown prior to today's game was just eight yards. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 20, 2022

Of Pickett’s 265 total yards, 141 came in the first half. In the second half, the offense sputtered.

Still, Pittsburgh’s 30 points were the most all season — its second in 34 regular-season games — and the most dating back to Week 11 of 2021.

But the Bengals were clearly the better team, made evident by scoring double-digit points in all quarters but the second.

Cincinnati was without two offensive playmakers in receiver Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon. But it didn’t matter. The Bengals’ offense was still relentless.

While it was able to hold Cincinnati to 62 yards on the ground, the NFL’s highest-paid defense gave up 355 yards and four scores through the air.

Running back Samaje Perine, filling in for the injured Mixon, set a franchise record by catching three touchdown passes, the most by a Cincinnati running back in a single game. Teryl Austin’s defense has no answer for receiver Tee Higgins who torched the unit for 148 yards on six receptions for an average of 16.8 yards per catch. It was the second-highest yardage total of Higgins’ young career.

This is certainly not the first time the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves at 3-7. And it won’t be the last.