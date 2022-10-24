Kenny Pickett’s ‘Dreadful’ Interceptions Grab Attention Amid Steelers Loss

Welcome to the NFL, kid.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive woes continue with Kenny Pickett, their second quarterback of the season. The rookie made his third career start, first under the bright lights of prime time and couldn’t pull off a comeback win.

The moment was not too big for him. After an awful first drive, Pickett calmed and took command of the offense. But like his previous three games, poor decision-making got the best of him, and interceptions were thrown.

None of Pickett’s picks resulted in Dolphins touchdowns, but they were costly nonetheless. The final two came in Miami territory on the Steelers’ final two possessions.

Steelers fans, most of whom are blinded by past success and don’t understand that rookies will rookie, already know that Kenny Pickett is not the answer. After three starts they are convinced.

“I don’t care if he’s a rookie Kenny Pickett sucks,” tweeted Spooky Pants Joe.

“Mitch would have had this game won and wrapped up Kenny Pickett Sucks,” Jaxon H tweeted.

“Good teams win, great teams cover. Kenny Pickett probably sucks. #HereWeGo,” tweeted Tom Wall.

“There’s no way Kenny Pickett is better than Mitch trubisky. Kenny Pickett sucks,” tweeted Rock Bottom.

“I dunno, maybe it’s all possible Kenny Pickett actually sucks? But yinzers aren’t ready for that conversation,” wrote James Rolley.

Mark Maske, NFL reporter for the Washington Post, had a more logical perspective on things. “That’s life with a rookie quarterback. There’s a lot to like about Kenny Pickett but the two late interceptions were dreadful,” he tweeted.

Kenny Pickett Sounds Off on Interceptions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were moments away from what could’ve been the first comeback win for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Instead, a really nice pass to the opponent sealed his fate as Pittsburgh lost its fifth of the season.

After the game, Pickett talked about what happened on that final interception.

“It was just miscommunication. I thought Tay [Diontae Johnson] was going to come back down. He went vertical. That’s on me. I’ve either got to throw it away to give us another chance or make a better throw over the top to him, so it’s definitely on me.”

While Pickett felt good about his overall performance, he won’t hang his hat on it.

“I think there is some things to build on, but turnovers, they can’t happen,” Pickett said. “That cost us the game. I got to fix that. I’ll be in there tomorrow working on it getting working on it and ready for next week.”

Pickett saw the error of his ways. He had space to run, get the first down and get out of bounds with time left for another play or two. Instead, he panicked, opting for the chunk play.

“I got to run it there and get out of bounds or just throw it out, throw it away, and play another down and give us a better chance.”

Kenny Pickett’s Next Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one more ginormous hurdle before the Week 9 breather: The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, fresh and rested off their Week 7 bye week.

The Steelers travel east for their third road game in four weeks to take on the 6-0 Eagles in the “Battle of Pennsylvania.” The last time Pittsburgh won in Philly? 1965.

Just as the Buffalo Bills showed the rookie no mercy, the Eagles won’t either. Their nine interceptions are good for second in the league behind Buffalo’s 10.