Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Sends Warning to His Offensive Teammates

Kenny Pickett

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett fired a message to his offensive teammates on November 29.

The Pittsburgh Steelers accumulated more than 400 yards on offense for the first time since 2020 in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had words of caution for anyone who wanted to continue celebrating that achievement as the team prepares for Week 13.

“Points. Points, that’s what we want. We want points,” Pickett told the media on November 29. “Yards are great, but points win you games.”

Despite posting 421 offensive yards — 199 more than the Bengals did — the Steelers only scored 16 points.

Clearly, Pickett wants more points to come with the additional yards the offense is aiming to record against the Arizona Cardinals on December 3.

