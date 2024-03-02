Steelers Connected to Recently Released 2-Time All-Pro Safety

The pool of NFL free agents continues to grow as more teams release players to clear cap space ahead of free agency. One of those recently released players, safety Kevin Byard, could be a potential target for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least that’s what Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders argued on March 2.

“The Steelers have most of their 2023 safeties under contract for 2024, but they could be looking for an upgrade after Keanu Neal deal with an injury-riddled 2023 season and Damontae Kazee struggled when asked to play more in-the-box strong safety,” wrote Saunders.

“Byard could be a replacement for Neal as the third safety in the team’s regular rotation, if they want to move on from the veteran strong safety and find someone that has been more reliable.”

Byard finished the 2023 regular season with the Philadelphia Eagles after they acquired him from the Tennessee Titans close to the NFL trade deadline. Tennessee sent Byard to Philadelphia in exchange for 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round picks along with safety Terrell Edmunds.

In 16 games with the Eagles and Titans last season, Byard posted 122 combined tackles with 3 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Prior to the trade, Byard had spent his entire career in Tennessee. He made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro for the Titans in 2017 and 2021.

The Eagles released Byard on March 1.

How Kevin Byard Could Fit With the Steelers Defense

After the Steelers were left with signing safeties off the street because of injuries and a suspension in the middle of December, it’s unlikely Pittsburgh fans are going to be against the team adding more quality safety depth.

Byard certainly qualifies as quality safety depth. He has posted at least 100 combined tackles in three of the past four seasons. In the campaign that he didn’t, he made the All-Pro team with 88 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses and 5 interceptions.

Last season, Byard didn’t make the big splashes plays like he did earlier in his career. But in 2022, he had 6 pass defenses and 4 interceptions.

Even at 30 years old, Byard should be a significant addition to any safety corps around the league.

The Titans drafted Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. In eight NFL seasons, he’s posted 749 combined tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, 66 pass defenses and 28 interceptions in 130 games.

He led the NFL with 8 interceptions during his first All-Pro campaign in 2017.

More Cuts Coming for Steelers Before Free Agency?

The Steelers already have five safeties under contract for the 2024 season. Head coach Mike Tomlin also left open the possibility of re-signing Eric Rowe, who performed well when injuries inserted him into a significant role.

That doesn’t really leave much room for Byard. But if the Steelers want to entertain potentially signing Byard, it makes sense to release Keanu Neal as Saunders suggested.

Neal ended the 2023 season on injured reserve. In nine games, he registered 50 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 interception.

The Steelers can save roughly $2.25 million by releasing Neal, who will turn 29 in July.

Neal, though, probably isn’t at the top of Pittsburgh’s most likely to be cut list.

The Steelers have already released quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, punter Pressley Harvin III, and center Mason Cole since the Super Bowl.

But it’s possible the team also releases wide receiver Allen Robinson and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Cutting Robinson alone will save the Steelers $10 million in cap space.

As of March 2, the Steelers possess about $9.5 million in cap space. That ranks 24th in the NFL.