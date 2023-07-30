LB Kwon Alexander Issues Warning Just Before Signing With Steelers

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued on July 29 that the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have enough inside linebacker depth. To add to the position, Ballentine called for the Steelers to trade for Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan apparently agreed that the team needed another linebacker for the middle of their defense. But he chose to sign a free agent instead.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted late on July 29 that the Steelers signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract.

Steelers are signing ILB Kwon Alexander to a one-year deal to add depth to the position, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 30, 2023

Free agent signings often deliver a message to their fans via social media after joining a new team. Alexander arguably had a message for Steelers fans just before officially signing with the team.

“This time around,” Alexander tweeted about 21 hours before signing with Pittsburgh. “I ain’t showing no mercy!”

This time around I ain’t showing no mercy! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) July 29, 2023

Steelers Sign Kwon Alexander to One-Year Contract

Khan agreeing to a contract with the Pro Bowl linebacker doesn’t come as a complete shock. The Steelers expressed interest in Alexander, who turns 29 on August 3, as early as May. He visited the Steelers on May 15.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Alexander in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers. In 2016, he led the league with 108 solo tackles. Then in 2017, Alexander made his first Pro Bowl.

But injuries stunted his career. Alexander torn an ACL in Week 7 during 2018. Although that didn’t prevent him from signing a $54 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers the following offseason, he then suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which sidelined him for half of 2019.

At the 2020 NFL trade deadline, the 49ers dealt Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. He started at inside linebacker for the Saints until suffering an Achilles tendon tear in Week 16.

Alexander returned to play 12 games for New Orleans in 2021.

Last season with the New York Jets, he played in every game for the first time since 2016. Alexander started 12 games, posting 69 combined tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble.

The financial details of Alexander’s one-year detail have yet to be disclosed.

What Alexander Will Bring to the Steelers

The Steelers completely revamped their inside linebacker core this offseason. The group will only continue to look different with the addition of Alexander.

Before landing Alexander, free-agent signings Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts were projected to be the team’s starters at inside linebacker. Now, Alexander presumably will compete with those two veterans for a starting role.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the Steelers did not guarantee a starting spot for Alexander. But she also tweeted that should Alexander “proves worthy, he will be trotted out there with the first group.”

Additionally, LB Kwon Alexander has agreed to go to the #Steelers, as @bepryor reported. I'm also told, a starting spot nor a specific role was guaranteed to Alexander in advance of going to Pittsburgh, but if he proves worthy, he will be trotted out there with the first group. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 30, 2023

Regardless of whether he starts, the arrival of Alexander gives the Steelers the depth they needed at inside linebacker. Alexander, Roberts and Holcomb have all played at least 50 NFL games in their careers.

Nick Kwiatkoski is the other experienced inside linebacker the Steelers have at training camp. Kwiatkoski has started 34 games in his seven-year NFL career.

Offsetting those experienced inside linebackers, the Steelers possess three young inside linebackers. 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson received a chance for playing time toward the end of last season. In fact, he started the final two games of 2022.

The other two inside linebackers on Pittsburgh’s training camp roster are Tanner Muse and Chapelle Russell. They each have two years of experience in the NFL.

Even if Alexander doesn’t earn a starting spot in this group, he figures to be a key player for the Steelers defense in passing situations. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called Alexander “a far better coverage” linebacker than Roberts.