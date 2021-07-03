Steelers Lineman Re-Arrested, Faces More Assault Charges: Report

From a legal perspective, it’s been an up-and-down week for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jarron Jones.

On Tuesday he had multiple felony charges (including aggravated assault and strangulation) dismissed during a preliminary hearing, this according to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. That left a just single charge against him—simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor—stemming from the alleged domestic incident in question, which occurred on Oct. 3, 2020, during which Jones was said to have struck his girlfriend in the face with his Xbox gaming console.

But in a follow-up report, Steelers Now went on to note that Jones was subsequently re-arrested and now faces three new charges from a different incident involving his girlfriend, one that allegedly occurred on Sept. 19, 2020. The new charges are: aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, the former a first-class felony.

Per Steelers Now, the September incident occurred after Jones and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation at their home in the Crawford-Roberts section of Pittsburgh. Jones is alleged to have struck the victim “in the face with an open hand, breaking her nose and causing her to fall and sprain her wrist,” writes Saunders.

Jones then allegedly dropped the woman off at UPMC Mercy Hospital (Uptown) and proceeded to the team hotel, where he stayed with his teammates before the Steelers hosted the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20.

The preliminary hearing in this new case is scheduled for July 27. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned for the later incident on Aug. 16.

Is Jarron Jones’ NFL Future in Doubt?

It remains to be seen whether the Steelers will move on from Jarron Jones now that he has a second alleged domestic incident to answer for.

The Steelers re-signed Jones to a one-year Reserve/Futures contract in December—this in spite of his first arrest—and he was with the team during OTAs and minicamp.

The Steelers originally inked Jones (who played his college football at Notre Dame) in April of last year. He was cut by the team in September when the club reduced its roster to 53 players. Shortly afterwards, he was signed to the practice squad, where he spent the entirety of the 2020 season.

As for the rest of his NFL journey: Jones originally came into the league with the New York Giants, signing as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions. He made the switch from the defensive side of the ball to offensive tackle after coming into the NFL.

Jones’ Father Survived a Long Battle with COVID-19

Last summer, Jones also made news when he revealed that his father, a nurse, narrowly escaped with his life after a long, painful battle with COVID-19, one that included a 47-day stay in the hospital.

Regardless of whether Jones is found guilty of the above-referenced charges, he could also face supplemental discipline by the league.

