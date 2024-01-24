Steelers Floated as Possible Landing Spot for Projected $52 Million CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a significant need at cornerback to begin the offseason. Pro Football Focus suggested once again the Steelers could fill that void with one of the league’s top free agents. On January 24, PFF named the Steelers a potential landing spot for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

PFF has Sneed ranked as the second-best cornerback set to be available in the upcoming free agency class. PFF also has Sneed rated as the No. 10-best free agent overall.

“Sneed was a fixture out wide in 2023 after lining up primarily in the slot over his first three seasons, and he held up quite well in several tough matchups,” the PFF staff wrote. “Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo asks a lot of his cornerbacks, and Sneed is sticky in coverage, getting into receivers’ hip pockets and becoming very hard to shake with lateral movement or in the air at the catch point.

“Sneed could stand to cut down on penalties, but his aggressive nature would be welcome on many teams, and his inside-outside versatility is a nice benefit, as well.”

Sneed posted 78 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss in the 2023 regular season. He also had 14 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

PFF projected Sneed’s market value to be $52.5 million on a 3-year contract. Such a deal would give Sneed a $17.5 million average annual salary.

How L’Jarius Sneed Would Fit With the Steelers

Pairing Sneed with rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. might not be the best strategy because both defensive backs commit a lot of penalties. Sneed committed a career-high 11 accepted penalties in 2023, which was the most for any defensive back in the NFL.

Porter didn’t play quite as many snaps as Sneed and still had 8 accepted penalties.

But there’s no denying that a Sneed-Porter cornerback combination would be a physical tandem. The duo could greatly improved Pittsburgh’s pass defense.

The Steelers were 17th in passing yards allowed and 20th in passing touchdowns yielded during 2023. That was an improvement from last season, but free agency could leave the Steelers cornerback room mostly vacant.

Cornerbacks Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley are all pending free agents. Patrick Peterson is under contract, but he will turn 34 years old in July.

If the Steelers signed Sneed, he could naturally fit on the opposite side of Porter. But he also has the ability to play inside, which would give Pittsburgh added flexibility.

Other CB Options for Steelers

The problem with the Steelers signing Sneed is the same issue Pittsburgh is going to have with any big-named free agent this offseason — the salary cap.

Spotrac reported the Steelers are $6.7 million over the salary cap as of January 24.

The Steelers have some easy ways to open cap space, but the question is whether it will be enough to sign Sneed to a deal that pays him more than $17 million per season.

This offseason, PFF also named the Steelers a landing spot for Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. But Bears general manager Ryan Poles told the media on January 11 that Johnson’s “not going to go anywhere.”

With their season still going, the Chiefs haven’t commented on Sneed’s future. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Kansas City prioritized signing Sneed before the start of free agency.

Even if he becomes available, the Steelers may have no choice but to pursue cheaper cornerback options.

That makes Pittsburgh drafting a cornerback a distinct possibility. ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicted the Steelers to target Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in his first 2024 NFL mock draft on January 23.