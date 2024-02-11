Mason Rudolph ‘Has Indicated’ He’s Made Final Call on Steelers Future: Report

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is not expected to be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on February 11 that Mason Rudolph probably won’t return either.

“Rudolph, who will be a free agent next month, has indicated he’s interested in a fresh start after six seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2018,” wrote the three NFL insiders.

Losing Rudolph and cutting Trubisky would result in the Steelers only having Kenny Pickett at quarterback on the 2024 roster. Pittsburgh would then be forced to add two new quarterbacks in either free agency or the draft.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and president Art Rooney II have said publicly that they want to re-sign Rudolph in free agency. The team also told that to the quarterback in private meetings.

However, Tomlin acknowledged that Rudolph signing elsewhere was a possibility.

“He is a free agent and it is free agency,” Tomlin told reporters at his post-season press conference on January 18. “So, we’ll see where that leads us.”