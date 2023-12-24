Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Speaks Out on ‘Special’ Moment After Beating Bengals

Quarterback Mason Rudolph may not go down in history like the reindeer of the same name. But it’s probably safe to say Rudolph will always remember the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 34-11 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 23.

Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns to guide the Steelers to their first win in nearly a month. The victory keeps Pittsburgh’s slim playoff hopes alive.

For his performance, Rudolph received the game ball from Steelers captain Cameron Heyward. During his postgame press conference, the quarterback shared how significant it was to earn the game ball from the 3-time All-Pro.

“It was great. Cam’s our leader of our team,” Rudolph said to reporters. “He was very kind. He’s such a competitor, he does everything right. He’s a great dude.

“It meant a lot. It was special.”

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Jokes About Whether This Year Will Be His Best Christmas

The 2023 NFL season may go down as the year of the backup quarterback. And even still, on December 23, Rudolph provided as big of an offensive boost as any backup or third-string quarterback this season.

Through 15 games, Rudolph’s 290 passing yards is the most for a Pittsburgh quarterback this season. With 2 touchdowns as well, Rudolph was the first Steelers signal caller with at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns since Ben Roethlisberger in Week 14 of the 2021 season.

Furthermore, his 10.7 yards per pass average was also the most for a Steelers signal caller since Roethlisberger posted 13.1 yards per attempt during Week 10 of 2018.

Behind Rudolph’s strong passing game, the Steelers scored 24 points in the first half. That was only two points shy of the team’s previous season high in a game.

With another touchdown and a field goal in the second half, the Steelers won their first contest while scoring more than 30 points in 56 games.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that with the win, the Steelers will have a nice Christmas. Rudolph suggested that it may be his best Christmas since his childhood.

“I got a tree house when I was 12, which was pretty cool,” Rudolph told reporters. “But this is definitely up there.”

Rudolph Thankful for Opportunity in Week 16

Winning for the first time in nearly a month was obviously gratifying for the Steelers. But it was even more special for Rudolph.

The 28-year-old hadn’t won and finished a game as Pittsburgh’s starter since Week 10 of 2019.

“Very rewarding,” Rudolph said of the victory. “Just grateful to be back on this team this year and have an opportunity to play a game. That’s all you can ever ask for.”

“Just a special night and thankful to God.”

This past offseason, Rudolph tested free agency. But he returned to Pittsburgh to sign a 1-year contract.

That meant a second straight season of Rudolph in the third-string quarterback role with the Steelers.

There aren’t many chances for third-string quarterbacks. So, Rudolph explained to reporters that when the Week 16 opportunity presented itself, he didn’t want to have any regrets.

Especially because it could have been his final chance.

“You never know,” Rudolph said. “You’ve got confidence in yourself as a player, but it’s, you’re kind of thinking, am I gonna jump into the commercial real estate realm next year or am I gonna be playing quarterback?

“So, absolutely those thoughts come across your head.”

After his Week 16 performance, though, there’s likely to be chatter about Rudolph potentially playing again on December 31.