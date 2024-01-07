Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Fired Message to George Pickens During Ravens Win

The 17-10 victory against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens was a slog for the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 6. A cold, rainy night, the weather conditions were not conducive for a lot of deep pass attempts. The Ravens also made it a focal point of their defensive game plan to make sure wide receiver George Pickens didn’t beat them.

As a result, Pickens didn’t even have a target. He had just 1 touch — a 3-yard end around run in the second half.

But unlike previous weeks, Pickens didn’t grow frustrated with his lack of involvement on offense. Pickens possessed a positive demeanor that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph clearly noticed.

“They double covered him most of the game. I told him I’m very proud of the way he handled that,” Rudolph told the media in his postgame press conference. “I thought it was a very mature, team-first attitude. He was not whining or asking for the ball.

“He knew that schematically they were trying to take him away, and I think that’s a form of flattery from a defense that they know how explosive he was. But he blocked hard all day, and he was excited for his teammates. That was awesome to see.”

As Rudolph explained, Pickens contributed in other ways, including converting a third-down attempt on his 3-yard run.

Consequently, the Steelers won just their second game of the season where Pickens didn’t record at least 50 receiving yards.