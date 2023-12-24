Hi, Subscriber

Mike Tomlin Gives 5-Word Update on Steelers QB Plan After Mason Rudolph Win

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to a question about whether quarterback Mason Rudolph would start again in Week 17.

Not only did Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph play arguably the best game of his career against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, he turned in the best quarterback performance for the team in perhaps a couple years.

Without a doubt, Rudolph, who was Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback at the beginning of December, has earned another start. Whether he will receive another opportunity to start in Week 17, though, has yet to be determined.

During his postgame press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin received a question about Rudolph’s playing status for Week 17. However, Tomlin declined to elaborate on whether Rudolph would play against the Seattle Seahawks on December 31.

“It is early to ask,” Tomlin said in response to a reporter during his postgame press conference.

With Rudolph behind center on December 23, the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-11 victory. It was Pittsburgh’s first victory while scoring more than 30 points in 56 games.

