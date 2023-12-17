QB Mason Rudolph Fires Strong Message to Steelers After Colts Loss

A chant calling for quarterback Mason Rudolph to play broke out at the last Pittsburgh Steelers home game. Those fans may get their wish in Week 16.

After another subpar performance from Mitch Trubisky, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal on who would start behind center against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that regular starter Kenny Pickett could be back, but in all likelihood, Pickett won’t be able to return until Week 17.

That will force Tomlin to make a decision between Rudolph and Trubisky.

Rudolph made his last start more than two years ago in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Even still, he made it clear that he will be prepared to start against the Bengals.

“I would love to play for this team,” Rudolph told reporters, via The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “We will see. That’s a coaching decision. The game just ended. So, we will see what happens. That’s out of my hands.

“I am confident in the way I’ve stayed sharp all season, and this isn’t my rookie year. The staff always puts a good plan together, so if I get the nod, I’ll be ready to roll.”