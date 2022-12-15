Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson Clearly States His QB Preference

There’s a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh this week. If rookie Kenny Pickett can’t play, the Steelers could start either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, both of whom are receiving snaps with the first-team offense in practice, behind center.

On December 15, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson wasn’t shy about sharing who he believes should start.

“I want to see [Rudolph] play,” Johnson told the media. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, like ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him.

“I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

Diontae Johnson was just asked if he wants to see Mason Rudolph start Sunday. He does. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/xPc57VDFus — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 15, 2022

Johnson’s Relationship With Rudolph

It’s not all that surprising that Johnson would prefer Rudolph behind center in Week 15.

Johnson’s relationship with the fifth-year quarterback goes back to the receiver’s rookie season in 2019. Rudolph started eight games that season with Ben Roethlisberger out most of the year with an elbow injury.

With Rudolph behind center half of 2019, Johnson posted 59 receptions, 680 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns as a rookie. That put Johnson on the path to becoming Pittsburgh’s top receiving target. He recorded his first 1,000-yard season and went to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Johnson says the quarterback that helped him begin his career deserves an opportunity this week.

“You see a guy that comes in every day that just put his head down and worked,” Johnson said when speaking about Rudolph. “Although the circumstances he’s dealing with might be tough, just coming to work and not being able to dress up every week and just seeing everybody play, he’s probably got a lot going through his head.”

In Rudolph’s 10 career starts, Johnson has posted 39 receptions for 532 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’s averaged 53.2 receiving yards per game and 13.6 yards per catch in games where Rudolph has started.

With Trubisky’s as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in four games this year, Johnson has averaged 51.8 receiving yards per game but only 9.0 yards per reception with zero touchdowns.

Riff Still Exists Between Johnson & Trubisky?

Although he’s made two relief appearances, Trubisky lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of Week 4. About a month after that game, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that Johnson and Trubisky engaged in an altercation at halftime of Week 4, which caused Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to make the change at quarterback.

Tomlin failed to confirm nor deny that report, but Johnson addressed the report on October 19.

“We’re both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football,” Johnson told the media. “We’re fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the whole situation. No hard feelings towards each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day.”

Johnson continued to say he would still keep “cheering for” Trubisky and that “there’s no bad blood between” him and the quarterback. But with Johnson’s public support behind Rudolph this week, it’s worth wondering if that’s 100% the case.

The receiver did state, though, that no matter who’s behind center for Pittsburgh in Week 15, “he’ll be ready.”

“Don’t matter who’s throwing the balls, as long as you’re making the play on the ball that end of the day,” said Johnson.

Whether he starts or not, Rudolph will be active for the first time this season if Pickett can’t clear the concussion protocol to play against the Carolina Panthers on December 18. Pickett has been practicing this week, but in limited fashion.