Steelers Urged to Make Another Quarterback Switch

The remaining playoff hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers all but ended with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

Thanks in large part to 3 interceptions from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers lost to the Ravens, 16-14. Trubisky, who entered towards the end of the first quarter, did some good things, throwing for a season-high 276 yards on just 30 attempts.

But ultimately, his 3 picks in Ravens territory doomed the Steelers.

In light of the mistake-filled performance from Trubisky against Baltimore, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly is calling for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to make a change to the quarterback depth chart.

Kaboly argued that if Kenny Pickett can’t clear concussion protocol to play in Week 15, then Mason Rudolph, who has spent the entire season as Pittsburgh No. 3 signal caller, should start against the Carolina Panthers.

“Even though I am OK with Trubisky being highly aggressive against the Ravens, I’d like to see Rudolph get an opportunity if Pickett isn’t able to play Sunday against the Panthers,” Kaboly wrote. “The Steelers’ season is all but over. Give him one opportunity. What’s it going to hurt?”

Rudolph Compared to Pickett

Kaboly elaborated his argument for Rudolph on Twitter, comparing what the 2018 third-round pick did in his first 10 starts compared to how Pickett has performed this season.

Kenny Pickett 1st 10 games (age 24)– 4-5, 191-294-1.797-4-8. 74.9 rating. Mason Rudolph 1st 10 games (age 24) 5-3, 176-283-1,765-13-9. 82.0 rating. *Started 2 other games next 2 years Narrative: Pickett needs time to develop (I agree).

Narrative: Rudolph showed what he can do. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 12, 2022

Most of the reaction to that tweet has been in defense of Pickett because Steelers fans have read the tweet as Kaboly implying the rookie signal caller is on his way to being another Rudolph.

That’s not what Kaboly was trying to argue.

Has nothing to do with KP. Has everything to do with “Mason had his chance and failed” — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 12, 2022

Rudolph is 5-4-1 as a starter in his NFL career. In 17 appearances, he’s thrown 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He started 8 games in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was out nearly the entire season because of an elbow injury. But Rudolph was unable to prove he could be Pittsburgh’s future starting quarterback. He lost his job to Devlin Hodges, who is no longer in the NFL.

It does take some quarterbacks longer to develop than others. Look at Geno Smith, who has finally become a quality starter in his 11th season. Rudolph was only in his second season during 2019.

However, he started a game in 2020 and 2021 and again didn’t show a whole lot. Last season, Rudolph averaged 4.8 yards per attempt with a touchdown and interception in a tie against the lowly Detroit Lions.

Steelers to be Cautious With Pickett?

The reason a Trubisky vs. Rudolph debate could ensue this week is because Pickett left with a concussion in Week 14. Pickett has now suffered 2 concussions this season.

Kaboly wrote that Pittsburgh “might play it a little more cautiously” with Pickett’s second concussion than the team did with his first. Pickett cleared concussion protocol and returned the week after his first head injury.

If Pickett is not available on December 18, then Rudolph figures to be active for the first time this season. Kaboly argued Rudolph should also take his first snaps.

“If anybody on this roster deserves a chance, it is Rudolph,” The Athletic beat writer wrote. “He has been a professional from the start of this whole process when, in reality, he was never given a fair shot.”

Whether or not Rudolph received a fair shot to compete this season is debatable. But regardless, Trubisky’s 3 interceptions against the Ravens have opened the door to the possibility of Rudolph starting in Week 15.