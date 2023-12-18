Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Makes Final Call on Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph for Week 16

Veteran Mason Rudolph has been waiting more than two years for another chance to make an NFL start. His opportunity will come in Week 16.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Rudolph the team’s starting quarterback for the December 23 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s our intention as we sit here today to give Mason Rudolph an opportunity to start,” Tomlin told reporters at his press conference on December 18. “He’s a veteran guy. He’s a backup, but he’s also a veteran guy. He’s been in our program for a longtime. He’s here for those reasons. We’ve got a great deal of comfort with him.”

While announcing the quarterback change, Tomlin answered the obvious follow-up question.

“Why are we making the change? Man, we don’t like what we’re looking at and the consistency of it. What I mean is, we’re not scoring enough points.”

The Steelers averaged 15.5 points per game in Trubisky’s two starts the past two weeks. Both games were losses to the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Rudolph made his last NFL start in Week 10 during the 2021 season. He replaced Trubisky for Pittsburgh’s final offensive drive in Week 15.

That was the first time Rudolph had taken a snap in a regular season game since December 26, 2021.