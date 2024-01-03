‘Organizational Failure’ Could Cost Steelers Playoff Spot: Analyst

Quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the top stories across the entire NFL at the end of the 2023 regular season.

Making his first start in more than two years, the previously emergency-only signal caller led the Steelers to their first 30-plus point performance of the season in a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 23. For an encore, Rudolph orchestrated another 30-point game in an impressive road win versus the Seattle Seahawks on December 31.

In those two contests, Rudolph has completed 68.6% of his passes and averaged 11.1 yards per attempt with 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rudolph is playing so well, on January 3, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen questioned why Mitch Trubisky started over Rudolph after Kenny Pickett suffered his ankle injury on December 3.

“Predictably, Trubisky was horrid in his two starts this season, throwing for two touchdowns and three interceptions while only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt,” Nguyen wrote. “In those two games, the Steelers averaged 15.5 points and lost both games.

“In the two games that Rudolph started this season, he’s thrown for two touchdowns, no interceptions, and averaged 11 yards per pass. He’s pushing the ball downfield and looks so much more comfortable in this offense than Trubisky did.”

Nguyen continued, arguing that it’s a decision that could cost the Steelers a postseason berth.

“This might be more of an organizational failure to commit to Trubisky, who didn’t earn it, as their backup rather than open the role to competition,” he wrote. “If Rudolph was the starter sooner, the Steelers might have had a better chance of avoiding a two-game skid and be in a better position for a playoff berth.”

Steelers Avoid Skid With Mason Rudolph Starting Instead of Mitch Trubisky?

Including the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where Trubisky played the entire second half, the Steelers suffered three straight defeats in December. The first two losses were to the Cardinals and New England Patriots, both of which were 2-10 going into the matchup with the Steelers.

If the Steelers don’t clinch a playoff berth, Pittsburgh fans will easily point to that stretch of games as the reason why.

Trubisky won his December start last season to keep the Steelers alive for the postseason. But it was a different story this season, as he averaged 6.2 yards per attempt and threw 3 interceptions in his two 2023 starts, both losses.

The defeat to the Indianapolis Colts was a blowout. But starting Rudolph over Trubisky could have made a difference in the 21-18 loss to New England.

With just one addition win, the Steelers would be in playoff position entering Week 18. Had the Steelers beaten both the Cardinals and Patriots, the Steelers would have already clinched a postseason berth.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Addresses Rudolph Evaluation

Pittsburgh fans aren’t the only ones questioning the team’s, specifically Tomlin’s, evaluation of the Steelers quarterbacks.

But when faced with a question on the matter from the media, Tomlin essentially shared that there isn’t much of a difference between Rudolph, Pickett and Trubisky.

“There’s a fine line between being a backup and a Pro Bowler in the National Football League,” Tomlin told reporters on January 1. “They’re all professionals. They’re all really good at what they do.”

If Rudolph’s success continues in Week 18 and the playoffs (if the Steelers make it), the questions about why the team signed Trubisky to a contract extension will persist. While that can be considered an “organizational failure,” the Steelers should receive some credit too.

In addition to awarding Trubisky with an extension, the Steelers had the foresight to re-sign Rudolph. Without that move, the Steelers very likely don’t have a shot at a postseason berth in Week 18.

While it was too late for some, Tomlin also made the move to Trubisky when he absolutely needed to.

Rudolph playing the best football of his career the past two weeks also says a lot about how much Rudolph learned and prepared while sitting on the bench for the greater part of four years.

That might be the biggest takeaway in Rudolph’s terrific story.

For Pittsburgh’s playoff chances, it’s just a shame his story didn’t start a week or so sooner.