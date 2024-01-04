NFL Insider Weighs In on Mason Rudolph’s Future With Steelers: ‘No Question’

Quarterback Mason Rudolph has only started two games over the past 25 months. But those two starts have come over the past two weeks, and both were Pittsburgh Steelers wins where the offense scored at least 30 points.

During those games, Rudolph’s play was some of the best the Steelers have received behind center since Ben Roethlisberger led the team to a 12-4 mark during 2020.

While two games is a small sample, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac still argued that there’s little doubt about the team’s plans with Rudolph this offseason.

“There is no question the Steelers will try to re-sign Rudolph after the season,” Dulac wrote in an online chat on January 3. “I’m guessing they will simply give him Trubisky’s contract, which is about $11.5 million over two years.”

Rudolph is set to be a free agent this offseason while Mitch Trubisky has two years remaining on his contract.

Steelers Projected to Re-Sign Mason Rudolph as Backup to Kenny Pickett

The Steelers surprised media pundits and fans by bringing back Rudolph and signing Trubisky to a contract extension last offseason. But this offseason, Dulac projected Pittsburgh’s preferred plan as bringing back Rudolph and not Trubisky for 2024.

“Pickett, Mason [Rudolph] and a new No. 3. Trubisky is scheduled to earn $4.5 million in salary and another $1 million in roster bonus in 2024 and $5 million in salary and $1 million in roster bonus in 2025,” Dulac wrote. “That’s $11.5 million in real money the Steelers will save if they release him. And that’s way over the top for a No. 3 QB.”

Rudolph has vastly outplayed Trubisky this season. In three appearances, Rudolph has posted a 68.5% completion percentage and 10.5 yards per attempt. He also has 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Trubisky owns a 62.6% completion percentage and 5.9 yards per pass average. He has 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in five appearances as well.

Each quarterback has made two starts in place of an injured Kenny Pickett. The Steelers won both of Rudolph’s starts and averaged 32 points per game. The Steelers lost both of Trubisky’s starts while averaging 15.5 points per contest.

Could Rudolph Compete With Pickett for Starting QB Job in 2024?

Pittsburgh needs to beat the Baltimore Ravens on January 6 to keep its playoff hopes alive. If that happens, and the Steelers earn a playoff spot, it seems highly unlikely that head coach Mike Tomlin would turn back to Pickett in the postseason.

That means it’s highly likely, with Rudolph starting again in Week 18 despite Pickett returning to full health, that Rudolph will end this season as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback.

Dulac, though, doesn’t anticipate that remaining the case even if the Steelers successfully reach a contract agreement with Rudolph.

“Absolutely he will be offered and brought back as the No. 2 QB after what he has shown,” Dulac wrote. “Unless he takes them to the Super Bowl, however, I don’t think there will be an open competition for the starting job at training camp.

“And even then I don’t think there will be. Kenny Pickett will be their QB in 2024.”

Pickett has posted a 7-5 record as a starting quarterback in each of his two NFL seasons. But he has averaged just 6.3 yards per pass and thrown 13 touchdowns in 25 games.

Rudolph has 18 touchdown passes in 20 career games.

It’s important to note, though, that Rudolph is in his sixth NFL season and isn’t playing under previously fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pickett has made 1 career start without Canada as his play caller. During that start, Pickett averaged 8.4 yards per pass.

No one should fault the Steelers for trying to be patient with the former first-round pick. But with how Rudolph is playing right now, it would be malpractice for the Steelers to not bring him back on an affordable contract.