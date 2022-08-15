Ex-NFL GM Hints at Looming Steelers-Lions QB Trade

The rumor mill grinds hot and heavy this time of year, and this one involves the loved/hated Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Andrew “Poni” Fillipponi, cohost of 93.7 The Fan’s Cook & Poni Show, posted on Twitter on August 15: “A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week.”

Two key words here: “Thinks” and “could” make the statement lean heavily toward the rumor side. But it’s worth noting that Mason Rudolph’s name has been in trade conversations since the Steelers doubled down on quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett this offseason.

Validity to Rumor?

Though Andrew Filipponi doesn’t name the source of the Steelers-Lions trade rumor, it’s speculated to be Doug Whaley, who was a candidate for the Steelers general manager vacancy that’s since been filled by Omar Khan.

Whaley spent a decade in Pittsburgh working under then-general manager Kevin Colbert. In his time with the Steelers, Whaley helped scout and draft defensive players such as Lamarr Woodley, Troy Polamalu and Lawrence Timmons.

In 2010, Whaley was hired by the Buffalo Bills as assistant general manager before ascending to the general manager role in 2013. Under Whaley’s leadership, the Bills went 30-34 in four seasons, two each with head coaches Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan. Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Matt Milano were among the notable players selected by Whaley. The Bills let go of Whaley immediately following the 2017 draft.

A Pittsburgh native and former Pitt Panthers defensive back, Whaley currently works as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel for the XFL.

Whaley is a weekly guest on Wednesdays with Whaley on 93.7 The Fan Morning Show in Pittsburgh, and often provides nuggets on the Steelers. Whether there’s any truth behind it is a valid question.