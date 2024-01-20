Steelers Fans Are Loving Mason Rudolph’s Latest Social Post

Quarterback Mason Rudolph has the right to be bitter about a lot of things that transpired during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team replaced him with free agent signing Mitch Trubisky and then drafted Kenny Pickett, which sent him tumbling down the depth chart in 2022. For more than a year, he was never seriously considered a starting option. That is until a Pickett injury and poor play from Trubisky provided him an opportunity.

But instead of bitterness, Rudolph relished in the chance. He took advantage of it by leading the Steelers to the postseason.

Then on January 19, instead of “pulling out the receipts” like so many NFL players talk about doing in 2024, Rudolph simply conveyed gratitude on social media.

“2023. Forever grateful to have been given an opportunity to take the field again as a Pittsburgh Steeler. God sure works in mysterious ways,” wrote Rudolph on X (formerly Twitter).

“There is no feeling on planet earth that rivals the thrill of victory alongside dear friends & teammates — Here’s to 2024.”

In response to the tweet, a lot of Steelers fans returned Rudolph’s gratitude with their own thankfulness.

“We would like you back,” #1 Steelers Fan wrote on X. “I’m a season ticket holder who was thinking about not renewing next year because of the coach and team’s direction.

“Then you came in and changed my mind brother! I thank you for that.”

We would like you back. Im a season ticket holder who was thinking about not renewing next year because of the coach and the teams direction.

“Thank you for fighting with/for us, man,” Shawn posted on X.

“Thank you for your service,” wrote Pistol Rick.

Mason Rudolph Set to Hit 2024 NFL Free Agency

It’s possible that the playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills will prove to be Rudolph’s final game with the Steelers. The 28-year-old will be a free agent in March.

Rudolph was also a free agent last offseason. But despite the Steelers having Pickett and Trubisky under contract, Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a 1-year deal.

Both Rudolph and the Steelers have expressed the desire for another reunion this offseason. Both sides also seemed to acknowledge, though, the business side of the league.

“It is [our hope he returns],” head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on January 18. “But he is a free agent, and it is free agency. So, we’ll see where that leads us.”

“I love the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rudolph told the media after the team’s playoff loss on January 15. “They’ve been my only home for six years. We’ll see what happens.

“Like I said, it’s not really my decision. A lot of it is outside my control.”

Rudolph completed 74.6% of his passes for an average of 10.1 yards per attempt in three wins to end the regular season. He also had 3 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the playoff matchup against the Bills, Rudolph went 22 of 39 for 229 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

It will be interesting to see how other teams view Rudolph’s hot streak to end the season. That will determine his free agent value and whether he returns to Pittsburgh again.

Steelers WRs Support Rudolph

Steelers fans weren’t the only support Rudolph has received recently.

Rudolph also posted his grateful message on his Instagram account. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens responded to it with five goat emojis.

Pickens’ emoji post received more than 1,000 likes.

Fellow wideout Diontae Johnson didn’t respond on social media, but he offered his support for Rudolph following the team’s playoff exit.

“I’ve been knowing how Mason plays since my rookie year, so it wasn’t nothing I wasn’t expecting for him not to do,” Johnson said, via Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh. “I kind of had high hopes of him doing what he’s been doing when he became the starter.

“Hopefully, he gets the job next year and [does] what he’s got to do, but he did a great job.”

That quote could circulate in 2024, as Johnson seems to be implying he’d rather have Rudolph as the team’s starter than Pickett.

But potential drama aside, the Steelers, Rudolph and Pittsburgh fans are in a love affair with one another. Perhaps that will lead to the quarterback staying on another contract.