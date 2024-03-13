Hi, Subscriber

Former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Finds New Home: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mason Rudolph

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph signed a 1-year contract with the Tennessee Titans on March 13.

It’s official. Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph will not return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 13 that Rudolph signed a 1-year deal to join the Tennessee Titans. Garafolo tweeted that the deal is worth up to $3.62 million.

“After six seasons with the Steelers that ended on a high note with solid play down the stretch, Rudolph gets a fresh start in Tennessee,” wrote Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter).

Rudolph leaves the Steelers after six NFL seasons. In 21 appearances, he completed 63.5% of his passes for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He went 8-4-1 as a starter.

During 2023, Rudolph recorded a 74.3% completion percentage and averaged 9.7 yards per pass. He also had 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions while posting a 3-0 record.

In Tennessee, Rudolph will join a quarterback room that includes 2023 second-rounder Will Levis and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including Fansided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,