Former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Finds New Home: Report

It’s official. Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph will not return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 13 that Rudolph signed a 1-year deal to join the Tennessee Titans. Garafolo tweeted that the deal is worth up to $3.62 million.

“After six seasons with the Steelers that ended on a high note with solid play down the stretch, Rudolph gets a fresh start in Tennessee,” wrote Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter).

The #Titans have agreed to terms with former #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph on a one-year deal worth up to $3.62 million, source says. After six seasons with the #Steelers that ended on a high note with solid play down the stretch, Rudolph gets a fresh start in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/MLn40FPHL7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Rudolph leaves the Steelers after six NFL seasons. In 21 appearances, he completed 63.5% of his passes for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He went 8-4-1 as a starter.

During 2023, Rudolph recorded a 74.3% completion percentage and averaged 9.7 yards per pass. He also had 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions while posting a 3-0 record.

In Tennessee, Rudolph will join a quarterback room that includes 2023 second-rounder Will Levis and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.