Steelers QB Floated as Replacement for $160 Million Star

Three starting-caliber quarterbacks rostered. It’s a good problem for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one that could come in handy as the Dallas Cowboys are now without quarterback Dak Prescott for what could be half of the season.

Just as the Steelers lost defensive star T.J. Watt, the Cowboys lost their offensive star for six to eight weeks after suffering an injury to his throwing hand.

A timeline from overnight: Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is scheduled to have surgery on his right thumb today and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, multiple sources told ESPN’s @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Mason Rudolph Trade Rumors

As trade rumors surrounding Mason Rudolph heated up late in the offseason, Dallas was discussed as a potential landing spot by a handful of media outlets.

“Being able to bring Mason Rudolph into Big D on the cheap could salvage the Cowboys’ season if something were to happen to Prescott,” Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut wrote on Aug. 21. “Obviously, that notion is worst-case scenario. In no way does this mean owner Jerry Jones and Co. shouldn’t plan for the possibility.”

Already Dallas is faced with that worst-case scenario, and now they’re stuck with Cooper Rush and Will Grier his backup. Despite Prescott being injury-prone, the Cowboys didn’t better prepare.

Pittsburgh would be much better off fetching a mid-round pick for Rudolph than what could amount to a compensatory pick if he leaves via free agency.

Jerry gave a first for Amari Cooper after in-season injuries necessitated a move. #Steelers wouldn't fetch a first for Mason Rudolph, but the #Cowboys were one of the teams said to have interest around cutdown day. Perhaps this is the move both sides should make. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) September 12, 2022

But Steelers general manager Omar Khan has said on a few occasions that the Steelers don’t intend to trade Rudolph.

“You take calls, but I’ll be honest with you, we don’t have any intention of trading any of those guys. We really like them,” Khan said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There’s some decisions to be made, but I’d be surprised if anything happens down that path.”

But the situation has already changed, as Rudolph is probably looking pretty attractive to Dallas right now. Going from third-stringer to the potential to start also has to look good to Rudolph. He’s played well enough over his career to start in a pinch and deserves a shot at going to a team that could use him.

Still, Khan is right to want to keep Rudolph. He’s been in the organization long enough to have seen Pittsburgh forced to start a third-stringer.

In 2019, after the Steelers traded Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars that October, Devlin “Duck” Hodges was called upon. Pittsburgh also needed three quarterbacks in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2012, according to SteelersNow.

Mason Rudolph’s Response to Trade Talk

Perhaps other quarterbacks in his position would be vocal about demanding a trade, but Mason Rudolph has opted to take the high road.

“Those are decisions that are between my agent and Omar (Khan) and the front office,” Rudolph said on Sept. 7. “I’m going to leave that to those guys. For now, I’m on this team, and I’ll do the best I can to help the guys prepare and do everything I can from a mental perspective to help the other two guys if they need any help.”

Mason Rudolph on if he wants traded: "Those decisions are between my agent and Omar and the front office. I’m going to leave that to those guys. For now I’m on this team and I’ll do the best I can to help these guys prepare and give everything from a mental perspective." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 7, 2022

Like constant inquiries about his potential to be traded, Rudolph took the competition in stride.

“I’ve got so much respect for Mason Rudolph and his approach to this competition and how he performed,” Tomlin said in a Sept. 6 press conference. “He didn’t bat an eye. He didn’t blink. He didn’t pout about reps or what groups he was running in. He just made plays, and he helped those around him be better and get better.”