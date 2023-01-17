Mike Tomlin Delays Steelers Coaching Decision: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers faithful have been waiting since the team’s November 6 Week 9 bye week for word that offensive coordinator Matt Canada was given the old heave-ho. Black Monday — an annual day when coaches around the NFL are fired — came and went without a peep from the Steelers organization.

Now they’ll have to wait longer.

As The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is tending to a personal matter.

“Decisions about the staff have been put on hold, according to two members of the organization who were not authorized to speak publicly, because head coach Mike Tomlin has been tending to a personal matter,” Kaboly wrote on January 17. “Player exit meetings, which are expected to begin this week, will be conducted virtually for those who have left town since the end of the season, one person said.”

In his final press conference of the 2022 season, Tomlin said he’s “just not there” yet in his final evaluation of Canada’s performance.

Should Steelers Matt Canada be Fired?

It was anticipated that Matt Canada would be relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week, after winning just two games in the first half of the season. Only it never happened.

The tricky part with handling whether Canada stays or goes is how the season ended. After starting out 2-6, Pittsburgh ended the season 9-8 after winning seven of its last nine games after the bye week.

Still, the Steelers never scored more than one air touchdown in a game.

Per ESPN, in two seasons under Canada’s offensive direction, the team failed to finish better than 23rd in yards or 21st in points scored. During 2022, the Steelers averaged 18.1 points per game. Only six teams averaged fewer (L.A. Rams, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos).

Pittsburgh managed to get the “W,” though, and as we all know it’s not how you start, but how you finish.

“I thought he got better, just like our team got better,” Tomlin said in a January 9 press conference. “I’m not going to speculate about him or anyone as I stand here today. Just as I mentioned, we fight, and that fight has come to an end. I’m just beginning the process of transitioning in terms of wrapping a bow around it and looking and seeing what 2023 looks like. I’m just not there. We’ve got some work to do. But largely, I thought he got better in the ways that we got better, so it was encouraging.

It wouldn’t have mattered anyway, as the Pittsburgh Steelers organization has never been one to air dirty laundry in a press conference setting. While they were acutely aware after 16 seasons of Mike Tomlin at the helm, he restated as much to the Pittsburgh media.

“The nature and the details of those conversations and how that leads to decision-making will never be discussed in a forum like this.”