NFL Media, Fans Troll Steelers for Reported Change to Matt Canada’s Offense

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers has stressed after losses, and even following wins this season, that changes will be coming to the team’s offense. But the change the team is planning for Week 9 is apparently not what some fans had in mind.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on November 2 that the Steelers plan to give offensive coordinator Matt Canada a new perspective when calling plays in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

“A tweak in the play-calling process for the Steelers tonight: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be on the sideline, sources say,” Garafolo posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He usually calls games from upstairs. Will now be in close proximity to Mike Tomlin and the players as he calls plays vs. the Titans.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac was the first to suggest the change in positioning for Canada. Dulac’s report, though, didn’t confirm Canada would definitely be on the sideline.

“Steelers considering moving OC Matt Canada from the coaches box to the sideline tonight in attempt to help Kenny Pickett and the offense, per multiple team sources,” Dulac wrote on X.

Canada moving to the sidelines to call plays could have a positive impact on Pittsburgh’s offense. But in all likelihood, it will be a small impact.

With the Steelers near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, fans on Twitter poked fun at the team’s proposed offensive change.

“As if that will really make a difference,” self-described sports fan Todd Krieger wrote on X.

Another sports fan on X suggested the Steelers “should try moving” Canada “off the team.”

Patience in the Steelers fan base has grown extremely thin for the team’s struggling offense. And that’s putting it mildly.

Fans at Steelers games have called for Canada to be fired for a large portion of this season. A fire Canada chat even broke out at a Pittsburgh Penguins game in October.

It’s not hard to see why Steelers fans are restless. Canada’s unit is ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored this season.

If not for a couple defensive touchdowns, the Steelers could be even lower in scoring. Pittsburgh is 30th in offensive touchdowns scored.

Last season, the Steelers were 23rd in yards and 26th in points. In Canada’s first two seasons, the Steelers were never better than 21st in either of those two major statistical categories.

Needless to say, fans on social media weren’t pleased that Pittsburgh’s proposed solution to its offensive problems appeared to be to change where Canada is calling the plays.

“Now fans can throw trash at him when we go 3 and out,” one Steelers fan wrote on X.

“He will hear the fire Canada chants loud and clear now lol,” wrote another Steelers supporter.

The official Fan Duel account also made fun of Canada on X.

“Matt Canada showing off his play sheet on the sideline,” FanDuel wrote as a caption to a white board covered with scribbles.

The Score’s Daniel Valente was less than impressed with change in Canada’s positioning as well.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora was more positive. He tweeted that moving Canada to the sideline was “not the cure-all” but “long overdue” for the Steelers offense.

In all likelihood, Pittsburgh will have to make more changes to significantly improve the offense. The Steelers have scored points on just 25.3% of their drives this season, which is 30th in the NFL.

Furthermore, the Steelers are 24th in third-down percentage, 25th in net yards per pass attempt, and 29th in yards per carry. They also average just 1.19 points per drive, which is 31st in the league.

The Steelers will place their 4-3 record on the line against the 3-4 Titans on November 2.