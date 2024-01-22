Steelers Projected to Gamble on ‘Deep Shot Savant’ QB

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers stressed during his end-of-the-season press conference that quarterback Kenny Pickett will see competition for the team’s starting job in 2024. USA Today’s For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea argued for that competition to come from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

In his latest NFL mock draft, D’Andrea predicted the Steelers to select Penix in the first round.

“There are plenty of red flags that dot the Heisman runner-up’s resume, including the fact he was buoyed significantly by an incredible cast of receivers,” wrote D’Andrea.

“At his core, he’s still the dynamic passer that created magic throughout his Husky career. Washington went 25-3 with him at the helm, and while quarterback wins don’t mean all that much he also threw for more than 9,500 yards in that stretch which is … phew.

“Penix can be the deep shot savant Pittsburgh hoped it was getting in Kenny Pickett. And with a selection outside the top 20, he’d be only a modest risk for a team in need of a franchise QB.”

D’Andrea’s mock draft came out before the playoffs started. At that time, the Steelers held the No. 23 overall pick. The playoff results led to Pittsburgh moving up to No. 20 in the first round.

Ironically, the Steelers used the No. 20 pick selection to draft Pickett two years ago.