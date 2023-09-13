Steelers Connected to $82 Million Star WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Minnesota Vikings to begin the 2023 season. But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox still projected the Buccaneers to be sellers before the NFL trade deadline.
Their best trade chip is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. If made available on the trade block, Knox predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers to be one of two potential landing spots for the 3-time Pro Bowl wideout.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers should also eye Evans if he’s available,” Knox wrote. “Pittsburgh’s offense got very little going against San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, and the Steelers lost Diontae Johnson to a hamstring injury.”
Evans had 6 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 victory against the Vikings. Last season, he led the Buccaneers with 1,124 receiving yards.
Knox named the New York Giants as the other potential landing spot for Evans.