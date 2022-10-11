Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Won’t Rule Out Changes to His Coaching Staff

After Sunday’s 38-3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked whether he would consider making changes to the team’s starting lineup — and to his coaching staff.

“Absolutely, man. When you played like we played today, you’ve got to be open to doing whatever is required to change the outcome of these games. So that’s a given,” he began. “I don’t think anybody is going to be surprised by our willingness to turn over whatever stone to change the outcome of games like transpired today. That’s just appropriate.”

Brooke Pryor of ESPN went on to ask whether that stone-turning might include changes to his staff.

“Like I said, I think everyone understands where we are and what transpired today and it is not cool. You can draw whatever conclusions you want to draw from it. That’s just the realities of our business at this level,” he added.

Mike Tomlin: ‘I Don’t Intend … to Shoot a Hostage’

Fast forward to his Tuesday Oct. 11 press conference, and Brooke Pryor re-visited those questions.

“Again, I am acknowledging given what transpired in that stadium that I am open to it. And I remain open to it. But I don’t intend for the sake of changing — to shoot a hostage, if you will, or anything of that nature,” said Tomlin, making reference to one of his more famous Tomlinisms.

“If changes produce better outcomes or seemingly produce better outcomes or we feel like it puts us in position to produce better outcomes, then I’m open to it, certainly,” he concluded.

That doesn’t necessarily sound like a head coach who is ready to, say, fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada, much less any other assistants. That sounds like a coach who is going to continue tinkering around the edges, much like he did after the Thursday Night Football loss to the Browns, when he demoted starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu in favor of backup Montravius Adams. And much like he did before the Bills game, when he benched kick returner Gunner Olszewski in favor of backup Steven Sims.

Of course, the latter move backfired in the biggest way possible, as Sims suffered an eye injury during pregame warmups and reserve cornerback James Pierre was sent on to field the first kickoff. Except Pierre muffed the ball and the Bills recovered on Pittsburgh’s 21 yard line, putting Buffalo in a position to go up by two touchdowns while the contest was barely two minutes old.

Only a defensive stand and a blocked field goal (by Cam Heyward) prevented the Bills from going up by two scores within the first three minutes of the game.

Mike Tomlin: ‘We Were a Disaster in All 3 Phases’

That said, Tomlin readily admitted that there was almost nothing to like about what he saw on tape when he re-watched the Bills game.

“Largely we were a disaster in all three phases. We all have to own that, beginning with me,” said Tomlin.

He also said getting things right figures to be an extended-term project.

“We didn’t dig ourselves into this circumstance in one day, we’re not going to dig ourselves out in one day,” he added.

Fire Matt Canada, Replace Him With Mike Sullivan?

As for the prospect of firing beleaguered offensive coordinator Matt Canada, a new report from Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan indicates that that’s not likely to happen, at least not before the end of the season.

But it’s worth noting that Tomlin repeatedly called for patience with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the team’s work-in-progress offense. Until suddenly — halfway through a game — he decided that making the switch to rookie Kenny Pickett was necessary.

Keep in mind, too, that if Tomlin (or ownership) wants to make an in-season change at offensive coordinator, the team has an experienced OC on staff. Recall that quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, 55, served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13. He also served in the same role for the New York Giants from 2016-17, as per Pro Football Reference.