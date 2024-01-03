Travis Kelce Puts Media on Blast Over Mike Tomlin: ‘So Dumb’

One of the biggest reasons why Mike Tomlin is so revered around the NFL is because players love him. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with his brother Jason, expressed his respect for the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on their latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

“With the Steelers’ Week 17 win, they secure head coach Mike Tomlin’s 17th consecutive non-losing season,” said Travis.

“They were talking about firing him, what seven weeks ago,” said Jason.

“The media is so dumb,” Travis responded. “Why do we do the media? Just a bunch of jack*****.

“One of the best coaches the NFL has ever seen.”

Tomlin’s future with the Steelers appeared to be in doubt when the team went on a 3-game losing streak to begin December. But the Steelers ended the month with two impressive victories against teams vying for a playoff spot.

In Week 18, the Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss from either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Buffalo Bills.

Mike Tomlin Changes Narrative With 2 Straight Wins

After losing 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, which was a third straight defeat for Pittsburgh, the sky appeared to be falling for Tomlin.

But as he and the Steelers have done numerous times over the past 17 years, they have steadied themselves — this time, with a pair of victories behind quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Linebacker T.J. Watt gave all the credit for the team’s turnaround to Tomlin. When the media asked him on January 2 what has led to Pittsburgh’s sudden change in fortune, Watt simply said, “Mike Tomlin.”

With their last two victories, the Steelers extended the franchise’s non-losing seasons streak to 20 years. The Steelers have played a completely meaningless game just once during those two decades.

So, all of the sudden, the media is heaping praise on the Steelers head coach.

“Prominent figures in the media, including former Steeler Ryan Clark, have done a 180, walking back their statements on the need for a mutual divorce of Tomlin and the Steelers,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.

Now, it’s important for members of the media, including the Kelce brothers, not to overreact to the latest two victories for Pittsburgh. But entering Week 18, it’s clear the calls for a Tomlin-Steelers divorcee were also an overreaction.

Steelers Need Help in Final Week of Regular Season

A 17-year streak of non-losing seasons to begin a head coaching career is an incredible accomplishment. But part of the criticism for Tomlin is that the Steelers haven’t been a dominant team in quite some time.

The Steelers have controlled their own playoff destiny heading into the season finale just once in the past six years. They need help again this season in Week 18 to make the postseason.

Of the previous four times the Steelers needed help to make the postseason, they received it just once.

That’s the bad news. The good news, though, is the Steelers are 8-2 in regular season finales over the past decade.

Entering Week 18, the Steelers sit in ninth place of the AFC. They must pass two teams in the final week to secure a postseason spot.

But the seventh and eighth-seeded teams will face each other. As long as the Steelers win, they are guaranteed to pass one of those teams in the standings (they’d pass both if they tie).

The Steelers will then earn a playoff spot if either the Bills or Jaguars lose.

If Tomlin’s team makes the postseason, they will be either the sixth or seventh seed. In either situation, the Steelers will have a road playoff matchup on Wild Card weekend.

Of course, it’s a lot easier for a team to control its playoff destiny when the roster includes a franchise quarterback. The question behind center is what Tomlin and the Steelers will search to answer this offseason to avoid needing help in Week 18 next season.