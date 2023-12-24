Steelers Make Final Call on Mike Tomlin’s Future in Pittsburgh: Report

Who the Pittsburgh Steelers should start at quarterback in Week 17 could preoccupy most of the holiday dinner conversation in western Pennsylvania. But the future of head coach Mike Tomlin might not be far behind.

That could especially be the case after Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio’s report on Tomlin.

Florio reported on December 23 that the Steelers see Tomlin as their head coach for the 2024 season. Florio also added that the Steelers plan to offer him a contract extension.

“As explained during the Bengals-Steelers pregame show on NBC, the Steelers have no desire to make a change,” Florio wrote. “And they have no reason to think Tomlin wants to leave the place where he has worked since 2007.

“In fact, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the Steelers intend to extend Tomlin’s contract before the 2024 season begins. Already, Tomlin is directly involved in roster planning for 2024 and 2025. He’s giving no indication that he’s unhappy or disgruntled or ready for something new.”

It’s important to emphasize again that Florio’s report came before the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11, on December 23.

Steelers Plan to Offer Contract Extension to Mike Tomlin?

Florio’s report will be surprising to some. With the Steelers experiencing their worst offensive season in decades and a brutal losing streak to begin December, the noise about firing Tomlin reached a new high ahead of Week 16.

But if the Steelers do not move on from Tomlin before 2024, they really have no choice but to offer him an extension.

The Steelers should be in the market for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. They will have no hope of hiring one of the best candidates if Tomlin enters 2024 as a lame duck.

The Steelers could also consider other coaching upgrades, which again, won’t be possible if the organization doesn’t voice its confidence in Tomlin with an extension.

With that in mind, the Steelers really have two choices — move on from Tomlin this offseason or commit to him for the foreseeable future with an extension.

Conflicting Reports About Tomlin’s Future in Pittsburgh

Florio is one of the top insiders in the NFL. Therefore, his report about Tomlin’s future should have quite a bit of merit.

But on December 20, Florio said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan that “it feels like this thing is careening toward Tomlin being gone.”

That statement appeared to be more of Florio’s opinion than an actual report. So, perhaps his reporting on December 23 should trump what he said on the radio.

Or maybe the simple explanation to Florio’s mixed messaging on Tomlin is that the Steelers haven’t reached a decision on the head coach’s future yet. That seemed to be the conclusion The Athletic’s Dianna Russini came to on December 23.

“There has been chatter that perhaps the Steelers would consider trading Tomlin to Washington, Chicago or even Carolina to get back some picks,” Russini wrote. “I think that’s a move the Jets should consider if they aren’t sold on their current staff, but I also know the Steelers understand the value of Tomlin in their city.

“Now, if you follow along every week, you are probably thinking, ‘You just told us two weeks ago that it’s not the Steelers’ style to move on! They are patient and cautious!’ I will continue to share with you that based on my conversations, there still is a good chance Tomlin is the Steelers’ head coach in 2024.”

The stronger the Steelers finish the 2023 season, the less likely it is that the team will make a change at head coach. The Steelers currently sit with an 8-7 record but outside the AFC playoffs.

Tomlin, who is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, is 171-100-2 as head coach of the Steelers. He needs one more victory this season to extend his record non-losing seasons streak.