Mike Tomlin Makes Final Call on His Future With Steelers: Report

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers gave fans a cliff hanger of sorts when he walked away from the podium after receiving a question about his future following the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. But Tomlin didn’t leave his players hanging.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on January 16 that Tomlin told his team in a meeting the day after the defeat that he will return for the 2024 season.

“In a team meeting today, Mike Tomlin told Steelers player the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded, and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Tomlin, who is entering the final year of his contract, is expected to address the media later this week.”