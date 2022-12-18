Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Delivers Clear Message on Potential Game-Changing Penalty

The Pittsburgh Steelers racked up 7 penalties for 81 yards in their 24-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. But 1 penalty stuck out more than all the others — Marcus Allen’s unsportsmanlike conduct foul on 4th-and-27.

The Steelers had just recorded back-to-back sacks to push the Panthers into fourth and very long. But instead of punting, Carolina received a first down because Allen approached Panthers players huddled near their own sideline during a TV timeout.

“We could have played smarter in some instance,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media after the game. “Penalties are not how we choose to live, particularly some of the 15-yard variety.

“Hopefully, there are opportunities to learn from that. It’s good to learn from a W.”

Tomlin also specifically addressed Allen’s penalty during his postgame press conference. He made his message about the penalty clear but also brief.

“It’s three points.”

Allen Penalty Led Directly to Points

There’s a couple different ways to read Tomlin’s clear but brief message to the media about Allen’s boneheaded unsportsmanlike conduct foul on fourth-and-very-long.

On one hand, one could see Tomlin’s response as downplaying the significance of the penalty, saying it only led to 3 points. Of course, it only led to a field goal because the defense made a stop in the red zone, but Tomlin is right. There’s a lot of moments in an NFL game, and 3 points in a game that was a two-possession contest throughout most of the fourth quarter isn’t a big deal.

Allen told the media that Tomlin actually offered him words of encouragement after the penalty.

“He said you have to keep on truckin’,” Allen said Tomlin told him.

Then again, given the context of the penalty, one could also see Tomlin’s answer as blaming Allen solely for those 3 points allowed.

That’s more than fair given the situation, as the penalty essentially worked as a giveaway for Pittsburgh. The Panthers were set to punt at the Steelers 49-yard line to begin the fourth quarter, but then Allen’s penalty gave Carolina a fresh set of downs at the Pittsburgh 34.

Three plays later, and the Panthers were inside the 10-yard line.

The officials called Allen for unsportsmanlike conduct after he appeared to be skipping over to the Panthers sideline to trash talk during a timeout.

Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes, Tomlin’s Non-Losing Season Streak Alive

Pittsburgh’s penalties were a black mark on an otherwise very solid day. The Steelers converted 12 of 16 third-down opportunities despite backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky starting. Trubisky avoided costly mistakes which plagued Pittsburgh in Week 14, and the offense scored on all 3 of its red zone possessions.

The Steelers also outgained the Panthers on the ground, 156-21. Carolina averaged just 1.3 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh came into the matchup having struggled mightily at stopping the run in the last six quarters. It’s clear Tomlin emphasized run defense in the game plan versus Carolina, and the Steelers were able to dominant both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The victory means the Steelers will avoid playing a meaningless game on Christmas Eve.

A lot has to happen in order for the Steelers to make the postseason, but as fans will remember, things broke exactly as the Steelers needed them to last season. Winning at least keeps Pittsburgh, who have won four of six since its bye week, alive.

Tomlin also still has a shot at avoiding his first losing season. The Steelers (6-8) would have to beat their three remaining opponents to finish 9-8.