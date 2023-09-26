Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Quashes Matt Canada Report

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is known as a wordsmith. But at certain times, he can also be a man of few words.
He was the latter when asked about NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting on September 24 that the team planned to expand offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s role.
“No,” Tomlin said to reporters in his press conference on September 26 when asked if Canada’s role was changed.
Schultz reported that the Steelers were moving Canada “to a more prominent role working with quarterback Kenny Pickett.” Schultz tweeted that in addition to calling offensive plays, Canada would start working with Pickett “on a daily basis.”
Canada is in his third season as offensive coordinator with the Steelers. He joined Tomlin’s coaching staff as quarterbacks coach before the 2020 season.