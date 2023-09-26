Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Quashes Matt Canada Report

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is known as a wordsmith. But at certain times, he can also be a man of few words.

He was the latter when asked about NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting on September 24 that the team planned to expand offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s role.

“No,” Tomlin said to reporters in his press conference on September 26 when asked if Canada’s role was changed.

Schultz reported that the Steelers were moving Canada “to a more prominent role working with quarterback Kenny Pickett.” Schultz tweeted that in addition to calling offensive plays, Canada would start working with Pickett “on a daily basis.”

Sources: The #Steelers are moving

OC Matt Canada to a more prominent role working with QB Kenny Pickett. Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis. The 51-year-old was hired in 2020 as QBs coach, and then promoted to… pic.twitter.com/5eWIQI4T6P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023

Canada is in his third season as offensive coordinator with the Steelers. He joined Tomlin’s coaching staff as quarterbacks coach before the 2020 season.