Mike Tomlin Blasts Steelers for Loss to Cardinals: ‘JV Football’

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion, 24-10, at home to the previously 2-10 Arizona Cardinals on December 3. Afterwards, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in a bad mood from the loss.

Tomlin ripped into his team’s mistakes from the 14-point defeat during his postgame press conference.

“That was a horrible day at the office. We didn’t do much right in that game, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin told reporters. “We have to own that, obviously, starting first and foremost with me. Just losing football. It really was.

“We were highly penalized, some pre-snap penalties, some operational penalties, bad snaps. Just JV football in a lot of ways.”

The Steelers outgained the Cardinals, which differed from the team’s first 10 games of the season. But Arizona outshined Pittsburgh in the efficiency statistics that the Steelers have usually been superior in this season.

Tomlin’s team converted just 4 of 11 third-down attempts and scored touchdowns on 1 of 3 red zone possessions. They also had 9 penalties for 77 yards and held a minus-1 turnover margin.

The Cardinals went 10-for-17 on third down, scored on all three of their red zone possessions and didn’t have a giveaway. The victory was Arizona’s first on the road this season.