Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Sends Message on NFL Trade Deadline

Like every NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to several players through trade rumors over the past several weeks. Some of those rumors may have a realistic chance of happening while others are far more outlandish.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t specifically address the team’s plans for this year’s NFL trade deadline. But he left open the possibility of a deal getting done.

“We’re always open for business,” Tomlin told reporters on October 30.

As of October 30, the Steelers hold a playoff spot. However, the team is ranked 29th in points per game and 31st in yards per contest. On defense, the Steelers are 30th in yards allowed.

Theoretically, that makes it possible for Pittsburgh to add players to multiple positions to either the offense or defense.

NFL Trade Deadline Rumors for Mike Tomlin, Steelers

As is the case with every team, the Steelers have been named a possible landing spot for several players.

Within just the past week, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey proposed the Steelers acquiring Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns. Furthermore, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr projected Pittsburgh as a spot for Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

For the offense, BetOnline.ag ranked the Steelers as the favorites to land Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

All are probably long-shot candidates to come to Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on October 25 that the Panthers were telling teams that Burns isn’t available.

Furthermore, the Broncos and Titans both won in Week 8. Perhaps that changes how those teams view the trade deadline.

But clearly, based on Tomlin’s comments, a trade involving a smaller-named player isn’t off the table for Pittsburgh.

Could Injuries Impact What Steelers do at Trade Deadline?

Seemingly, the most logical trade for the Steelers would be to acquire a player to replace someone currently dealing with an injury or on injured reserve.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth will be on IR because of a hamstring issue until at least Week 11. Without Freiermuth, the Steelers are getting virtually zero production from the team’s other tight ends.

For that reason, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly connected the Steelers to a few different veteran tight ends, including Zach Ertz, Mike Gesicki and Mo Alie-Cox.

During Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and quarterback Kenny Pickett left with injuries and didn’t return. On October 30, Tomlin told the media that Fitzpatrick will not play in Week 9 while Pickett will be a game-tine decision.

The Steelers have a short week, as they will host the Titans on Thursday Night Football on November 2.

Despite some rumors of the contrary, it’s highly, highly unlikely that the Steelers trade for a quarterback. Even if Pickett is out long term, which he isn’t, Pittsburgh brought back Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this season to supply depth behind center.

The Steelers won’t be giving up on that depth now.

But safety is another discussion entirely. Even with Fitzpatrick healthy, Orr proposed the Steelers trading for Simmons. It’s a more obvious need now with the 3-time All-Pro sidelined.

That doesn’t mean that the Steelers are trading for Simmons. But perhaps the Steelers go shopping for a safety on the trade market.

Without Fitzpatrick playing for most of the matchup against the Jaguars, Pittsburgh allowed 271 passing yards, including 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The lone touchdown the Steelers allowed was on a play safety Damontae Kazee appeared to make a mistake in coverage.