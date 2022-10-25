Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Offers Explanation for Not Firing Matt Canada

To my knowledge, no reporter who covers the NFL or the Pittsburgh Steelers has explicitly asked head coach Mike Tomlin why Matt Canada is still employed as the team’s offensive coordinator. But on Oct. 25 — in the middle of his weekly Tuesday press conference — one reporter moved the needle pretty far in that direction by asking:

“Mike, this offense has been a big talking point. You said in the past you would be open to changes that would produce better outcomes. Why is now not the time to make a change?”

Mike Tomlin: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’m There’

“Because I don’t feel like I’m there,” answered Tomlin, knowing full well the question referred to Canada, who is overseeing an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in points per game (15.3) and 29th in total offense (298.6 yards per game).

A change in quarterbacks — from former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett — hasn’t produced the “spark” that Tomlin was hoping to see. Never mind the fact that Pittsburgh’s offense was only marginally better when future Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger was at the helm last season.

As noted by Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, “(i)n Canada’s 24 games as offensive coordinator, the Steelers are averaging a measly 18.8 points per game — close to a touchdown less than the NFL average over the past decade.”

In theory, Tomlin could dismiss Canada after this Sunday’s game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, as the Steelers have a bye in Week 9. But that would be wildly out of character for the organization, and might yield precious little benefit, at least in Kaboly’s mind.

“Honestly, it is hard to make a move right now. Do you think quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan can come in and instantly be an upgrade by taking over Canada’s scheme? Unfortunately, I think they are stuck with him this year,” Kaboly said, before labeling play calling as Canada’s biggest issue. “He’s way too predictable and way too vanilla.”

Mike Tomlin on Matt Canada’s Jet Sweeps

With that in mind, it’s notable that Tomlin was also asked why Matt Canada’s offense incorporates so many jet sweeps. Tomlin proceeded to explain the rationale for their utilization, before seeming at least a little dismissive about jet sweeps.

“It’s about making the defense defend all the gaps across the field: C-gap, D-gap, E-gap, and it’s sometimes (about) expanding gaps,” he began. “It’s not about what happens when you do it, it’s about making (the defense) respect it and maybe creating some interior run lanes as well. It’s just a function of ball. It’s not anything earth shattering, or even innovative at this point…. Everybody in football — every week I am turning on tapes and I see jet sweeps coming from just about anybody in an effort to control those perimeter gaps and maybe create more space inside.”

As to the effectiveness of Matt Canada’s jet sweeps, Tomlin gave them a middling grade.

“At times they have been really effective (and) at times they have been popcorn. They have been hit or miss,” concluded the longtime Steelers head coach, who needs his 2-5 team to improve dramatically if he hopes to keep his 15-year streak of non-losing seasons intact.