Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Abruptly Ends Playoff Press Conference After Bills Loss

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is known as a wordsmith. But as the cliché goes, actions always speak louder than words.

Tomlin faced five questions in his postseason press conference after the Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, in the AFC wild-card round. But there appeared to be a sixth coming about his contract. Tomlin will enter the offseason with only one year left on his current deal.

But as Tomlin appeared to hear where the question was going, he walked away from the podium.

“Mike Tomlin leaving podium when asked about having a year left on his contract,” Steelers Depot posted on X (formerly Twitter).