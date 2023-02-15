Steelers Announce Retirement of Assistant Head Coach to Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without the longest-tenured member of their coaching staff effective immediately. On February 15, the team announced that Mike Tomlin‘s assistant head coach is calling it a career.

John “Mitch” Mitchell, 71, was with the Steelers for nearly three decades, primarily serving as defensive line coach. He was hired in 1994 by Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher and retained by Tomlin when he took over in 2007. Mitchell was given the title of assistant head coach in 2007, a role he fulfilled through the end of the 2022 season.

The Steelers released the following statement from Tomlin:

I’m not sure that I can offer sufficient praise and admiration for Mitch — as both a man and football coach,” Tomlin said. “Mitch has been a central figure in the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly three decades. He has coached some of the best players in this franchise’s illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch’s coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character. Those traits were most evident when he chose to attend the University of Alabama. Mitch’s path not only changed his life, but the lives of so many others. It’s impossible to truly measure his impact on the game, but I’m eternally grateful for the 16 years we worked together and wish him and Joyce the absolute best in retirement.