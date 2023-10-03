Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Offers Invalid ‘Excuse’ for Fourth-Down Shotgun Play Call

Head coach Mike Tomlin was very critical of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in his first media appearance after reviewing the Week 4 game film of the matchup versus the Houston Texans.

But he didn’t take issue with offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s decision to call a shotgun pass on fourth-and-1 in the third quarter. Instead, Tomlin offered an explanation as to why Canada made that play call.

“We lost a lot of short-yardage personality because of Dan Moore and Pat Freiermuth. We lost all of our big packages,” Tomlin told reporters on October 3. “Broderick Jones was already on the field, and so we probably had to get out of our intended box, if you will, in that circumstance because of lack of player availability at that point in the game.”

Moore left with a left knee injury during the first half while Freiermuth exited with a hamstring issue in the third quarter.

Even still, that probably won’t be a good enough explanation for a majority of Steelers fans. It wasn’t good enough for The Score’s Daniel Valente.

“Najee Harris was averaging 6.1 yards per carry from the start of the 3Q up until the 4th & 1 play,” Valente wrote in a Twitter post. “This just isn’t a valid excuse. The run game was still working & the Steelers didn’t even make Houston consider it.”

CBS color commentator Adam Archuleta, who played defensive back in the NFL from 2001-07, said during the game’s broadcast that by the Steelers lining up in shotgun, the Texans could rule out a run on the fourth-down play.