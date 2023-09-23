Minkah Fitzpatrick Avoids Fine, NFL Hammers Steelers RB for Non-Penalized Hit

Week 2 wasn’t as costly from an injury standpoint as Week 1 was for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Week 2 was costly to some Pittsburgh players’ wallets.

The NFL fined five Steelers players because of their actions during the Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Running back Jaylen Warren received the biggest fine of $48,000 for the Steelers. The second-year running back committed what the league called, “unnecessary roughness.”

Warren, though, was not called for an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play during the game.

Steelers linebackers Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts also received hefty fines of $43,000. Safety Damontae Kazee was fined $11,800 while DeMarvin Leal received a $6,500 fine.

Steelers had 5 players fined from Browns game: Alexander, Leal, Kazee, Warren and Roberts. Jaylen Warren got hit hardest at $48k for unnecessary roughness. Roberts and Alexander each docked $43k. Leal fine is $6,500 and Kazee $11,800. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 23, 2023

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was not fined despite fans on social media labeling his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb “dirty.” Fitzpatrick tackled Chubb by diving into his legs while Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb had Chubb wrapped up near the Steelers 5-yard line early in the second quarter.

Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury on the play.

“The NFL did not fine Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the hit to Browns RB Nick Chubb’s season Monday night,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote. “A legal play with a very unfortunate ending.”

The NFL did not fine #Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the hit to #Browns RB Nick Chubb's left knee that ended Chubb's season Monday night. A legal play with a very unfortunate ending. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark defended Fitzpatrick for his tackling style on Chubb. So did Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Minkah didn’t do anything illegal. He was playing the game how it’s supposed to be played,” Garrett told the media on September 22. “It was very unfortunate what happened, Nick getting held up but just having, just planting his foot and the hit and all that. That’s not unlike what corners around the league do.

“This is something that’s very common.”