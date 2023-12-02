Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Issues Challenge to T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward

The basic stats suggest the Pittsburgh Steelers possess a below average defense this season. The Steelers are 21st in rushing yards allowed, 24th in passing yards yielded and 25th in yards allowed.

But the Steelers are tied for fourth in takeaways and are fifth in points allowed.

Pittsburgh has also yet to play a full game with all three of their All-Pro defenders — linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury. But with his return set for December 3, the safety challenged himself, Watt and Heyward to take the Steelers defense to another level.

“It’s exciting,” Fitzpatrick said of his return. “All of the pieces are back on the chess board.

“We’re all A players, so we should be playing at an A level.”

In the first 12 games this season, Watt, Heyward and Fitzpatrick played one full quarter together.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Set to Return for Steelers in Week 13

Fitzpatrick left during the second quarter of Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That injury occurred four days prior to Heyward returning on Thursday Night Football versus the Tennessee Titans.

Heyward exited in the first half during Week 1. Fitzpatrick, Heyward and Watt haven’t played a snap together since the second quarter of the season.

With Heyward and Fitzpatrick in and out of the lineup, Watt has carried the Steelers defense with another MVP-type season. On November 28, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin called Watt “the best defensive player on the planet.”

Watt leads the NFL with 13.5 sacks. He also has 12 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, 6 pass defenses, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

When Heyward came back in Week 9, the Steelers run defense immediately improved. The Steelers have allowed 85.5 rushing yards per game since Heyward’s return.

Pittsburgh yielded 137.1 rushing yards per game in the first seven contests of the season.

The pass defense should now improve too with Fitzpatrick back in the lineup.

Watt, Heyward and Fitzpatrick have each made first-team All-Pro three times. They have also combined for 14 Pro Bowls.

Chess Pieces Still Missing for Steelers Defense

Fitzpatrick is correct that “all of the pieces are back on the chess board” in terms of the All-Pro players on Pittsburgh’s defense. But the Steelers will still be without defensive starters that could at least represent pawns in the chess analogy.

Inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander have been lost for the season because of injuries. Safety Keanu Neal, who started next to Fitzpatrick during the first half of the season, is also on injured reserve.

The good news for the Steelers is their defense has improved despite those losses over the last month.

In the past seven games, opponents have averaged just 15 points against the Steelers defense. The Steelers haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since Week 4.

Elandon Roberts has picked up the slack at inside linebacker along with practice squad addition Mykal Walker. Safety Trenton Thompson has been key too. Thompson intercepted a pass while the Steelers trailed in the second half during Week 13.

Combing those excelling role players with Pittsburgh’s All-Pro defenders could be a recipe for an elite Steelers defense down the stretch.