Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence on Training Camp Absence

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on August 5. With his return, he shared a few more details about why he hasn’t been at practice for a week.

Fitzpatrick told the media he was dealing with a family personal matter. He also expressed how happy was to get back on the football field.

“It’s good to get back to it,” Fitzpatrick said to reporters, via TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski. “Even if it’s only a few days, you definitely realize how much you love the game, how much you care about the game, but obviously you want to be there for family and for your people. It’s good to be back.”

Adamski reported Fitzpatrick participated in the practice on August 5 on a limited basis. It was the first time in training camp that Fitzpatrick was in a team drill.

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Took Excused Absence

Before his return, the Steelers didn’t offer much information about Fitzpatrick’s absence other than it was excused. Even still, there’s a natural tendency in the media and among fans to be concerned about an extended absence.

Prior to his return on August 5, USA Today’s Curt Popejoy proposed the question of whether it was time to be concerned about Fitzpatrick’s absence at camp.

But now, Steelers fans can rest easy with the All-Pro safety back at St. Vincent.

After saying he was glad to be back, Fitzpatrick thanked head coach Mike Tomlin for his understanding.

“I said two words to him,” Fitzpatrick said. “And he knew what it was and that I had to leave. He told me, ‘Go. Go be there for your family, go do what you’ve got to do.’ And it wasn’t an issue at all.

“You definitely appreciate a coach and a program that takes care of family.”

It’s no secret that the Steelers need Fitzpatrick on the field to have their defense at its best.

Fitzpatrick earned his third first-team All-Pro nomination in 2022. He finished tied with a league-leading 6 interceptions along with 11 pass defenses and 96 combined tackles. Fitzpatrick returned his first interception of the season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick at No. 11 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. In five NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick has made three All-Pros and three Pro Bowls. All of them have come with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin Briefly Addresses Fitzpatrick’s Absence

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has kept his responses to the media brief when discussing Fitzpatrick’s absence. On August 2, he made it clear that Fitzpatrick was gone with his permission.

“He was excused by me and has my full support,” Tomlin told reporters. “That’s it.”

Tomlin was again brief even after Fitzpatrick returned on August 5.

“He’s back,” Tomlin said of his three-time All-Pro safety. “And in a short period of time, we will see him up and running at full capacity. I am sure.”

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick after Week 2 of the 2019 season for a 2020 first-round pick. He had 5 interceptions in his first seven games with Pittsburgh.

In 61 games with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has 299 combined tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 38 pass defenses, and 17 interceptions. He’s returned 3 of those picks for touchdowns.

Because of injuries, the Steelers have also been without safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal at various times during camp over the past week. During Fitzpatrick’s absence, depth safeties Kenny Robinson, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew have received more practice reps.