Steelers’ Eddie Faulkner Delivers Message on QB Mitch Trubisky

Wins and losses are always a determining factor in the NFL. But successful backup quarterbacks often simply give their teams a chance to win.

Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky hasn’t really given the team much of an opportunity to still win with him behind center this season.

Trubisky has played in four games during 2023, all of which have been Steelers losses. In three of those contests, Trubisky played at least a half.

In his first start of 2023, Trubisky gave the Steelers a chance to win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. But that was after the team fell behind the previously 2-10 New England Patriots by 18 points. Trubisky had an interception and nearly a couple more picks in the embarrassing defeat.

The Steelers coaching staff, though, isn’t giving up on Trubisky. In fact, interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner seemed to double down on Trubisky while speaking to the media on December 13.

“He’s out there just slinging that thing, having fun, and playing ball,” Faulkner said of Trubisky when he’s at his best, via Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi. “I think that’s what Mitch is. He’s a guy that’s gonna push the ball down the field and take shots and opportunities. Hopefully we’ll continue to build on that and what his personality is.”

Trubisky will make his second consecutive start against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16.