Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Predicted to See Interest From 2 Teams

The Kenny Pickett era has begun with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means, despite making 5 starts this season, veteran signal caller Mitch Trubisky, who is 2-3 in those starts, could be seeking a new team this upcoming offseason.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted on December 19 that Trubisky could draw interest from two teams this offseason — the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

Trubisky, though, is under contract with the Steelers for the 2023 season. Barnwell projected the Steelers to release the veteran signal caller to save $8 million against the salary cap for next year.

But The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly isn’t so sure the Steelers are definitely ready to move on from Trubisky. Kaboly suggested after Trubisky’s victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 that the veteran could serve as Pickett’s backup in 2023.

Falcons, Giants Could Be Interested in Trubisky?

By no means did Barnwell argue that Trubisky is going to be a hot commodity on the market during the 2023 offseason. Barnwell wouldn’t even go as far as to call Trubisky a trade piece for the Steelers.

But Barnwell did predict the Falcons and Giants would be interested in adding Trubisky if he becomes a free agent. Both Atlanta and New York have coaches who have previous ties to the former Chicago Bears No. 2 overall pick from 2017.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone served as Trubisky’s quarterbacks coach in Chicago from 2017-19. Ragone was then Chicago’s passing game coordinator in Trubisky’s last season with the Bears in 2020.

“I don’t think the Falcons are going to look toward Trubisky as their answer under center, but if they choose to move forward with [Desmond] Ridder and want a backup, Trubisky could be a player they target,” wrote Barnwell.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Trubisky’s offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills last year.

“Trubisky threw only eight passes during his lone year there, and the Giants didn’t make any sort of significant effort to sign him in free agency this offseason,” Barnwell wrote. “[Still] the Giants could target him as a Jones replacement if they want a short-term solution.”

In 7 appearances, Trubisky has completed 65.0% of his passes for 1,252 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Three of those picks came in one relief appearance against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 14. The Steelers lost that contest, 16-14.

But in Week 15, Trubisky bounced back, going 17-of-22 with 179 passing yards with a rushing score versus the Panthers.

Trubisky Coming Back to Steelers as Backup in 2023?

The performance against Carolina was Trubisky’s best of the season. It helped that the Steelers rushed for 156 yards, the most in a Trubisky start in 2022, but the veteran signal caller was in full control of the offense and didn’t commit a big mistake.

It was only one game, but Kaboly anticipates the performance to weigh heavily on Pittsburgh’s decision of whether or not to bring Trubisky back in 2023.

“I wonder if this performance alone solidified Trubisky’s spot on the roster next year,” Kaboly wrote. “If he hadn’t followed the plan and listened to what the coaches wanted, what good would he be as a backup?

“Sure, his cap hit is $10 million next year, and they could save $8 million by cutting him, but I see that as more of a long shot now because of, yes, one game.”

Trubisky didn’t appear to follow Pittsburgh’s game plan in the 3-interception performance against Baltimore. He was ultra-aggressive on pass attempts down the field, and while it led to some splash plays, it also resulted in 3 costly turnovers.

But Trubisky followed the game plan, playing within himself, versus Carolina. It may have been enough for the 27-year-old to earn a roster spot with the Steelers next season.