Steelers, Mitch Trubisky Make Final Call of QB’s Future: Report

It’s been a foregone conclusion for weeks that the Pittsburgh Steelers were not going to bring back quarterback Mitch Trubisky for the 2024 season. On February 12, the decision became official.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers and Trubisky have agreed to part ways.

“The sides spoke to assess the situation and Trubisky, 29, gets a fresh start just over a month ahead of the start of the league year and free agency,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).