Steelers Predicted to Make Quarterback Change in 2023 Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their quarterback of the future in Kenny Pickett. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t be in the free agent market for another signal caller.

No, the team doesn’t need a signal caller to compete with Pickett, and the Steelers don’t technically need a backup with Mitch Trubisky under contract for the 2023 season. But The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac predicted Trubisky to not be on the roster for the 2023 season.

“Trubisky is due an $8 million salary and will count $10.6 million against the 2023 cap, which I’m sure the Steelers are not willing to accept for a backup,” Dulac wrote in an answer to a reader’s question during a chat on January 11. “So they will likely ask him to take a pay cut, he will say no in attempt to have them cut him, and he will be released.

“And they will save $8 million, both in real money and against the cap. And then they will attempt to bring back a QB who was here once before, among other moves.”

Trubisky signed a two-year deal worth $14.285 million on the first day of free agency last year. But that was before the Steelers drafted Pickett at No. 20 overall.

Trubisky began the season as the team’s starter, but lost his job during Week 4 and started only one game after that.

Steelers to Release Trubisky?

Dulac’s tone in the readers chat pretty much implied that the Steelers cutting Trubisky, assuming he’s not willing to take a pay cut, is a done deal. Other Steelers insiders, though, aren’t as convinced.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote after Trubisky’s final 2022 start that the veteran quarterback may have earned a spot on the 2023 roster.

“Sure, his cap hit is $10 million next year, and they could save $8 million by cutting him, but I see that as more of a long shot now because of, yes, one game,” wrote Kaboly.

Trubisky completed 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards with a rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in that one game Kaboly referenced. It was a perfect mix of Trubisky taking risks down the field to rookie George Pickens and completing lots of his targets to receiver Diontae Johnson.

Just a week prior, though, Trubisky threw 3 interceptions in relief of an injured Pickett. That performance led to a competition between Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting role versus the Panthers.

Trubisky posted a 65.0% completion percentage while averaging 7.0 yards per pass in 2022. He also had 4 passing touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

Mason Rudolph Set to Become Unrestricted Free Agent

It would be easier for the Steelers to move on from Trubisky if they had another in-house option as Pickett’s backup in 2023. But the Steelers don’t possess that, with Rudolph set to be a free agent.

Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a 1-year deal worth $5.08 million in 2022, but he dressed for only one game — the matchup versus the Panthers. Rudolph didn’t have a single snap this season. Over the last three years, he’s started just two games.

Rudolph had an opportunity to prove he was the future at quarterback for the Steelers in 2019 when he started eight games. He went 5-3 in those starts but struggled with a 62.2% completion percentage and 6.2 yards per pass.

In December of the 2019 season, Duck Hodges replaced Rudolph in the starting lineup.

Dulac predicted Rudolph would leave in free agency. That’s not a bold projection, as it’s pretty well known that Rudolph was unhappy about not getting another real chance to become the Steelers starter after 2019.

With Rudolph on his way out, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers are also willing to depart from Trubisky to create more salary cap space.