Former Steelers LB Myles Jack Makes Sudden Career-Altering Decision

Linebacker Myles Jack played one season in 2022 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team released him in March to save salary cap space. At the beginning of this month, Jack signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But as it turns out, Jack won’t play even one season for the Eagles.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 20 that Jack “has informed” the Eagles that he plans to retire.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

Jack’s decision to retire comes just two weeks after he signed with the Eagles.

Jack will retire after playing seven seasons in the NFL. He spent six of those with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-21.

During 2022, he posted 104 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 3 pass defenses in 15 games for the Steelers.