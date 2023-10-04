Steelers’ Najee Harris Blasts Teammates in Rant Against Media

There’s been a sect of Pittsburgh Steelers fans who have been displeased with Mike Tomlin’s job performance for quite some time. But even Tomlin’s most steadfast defenders have been a little quiet since the embarrassing 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4.

However, don’t count running back Najee Harris among the quiet Tomlin supporters.

Harris loudly defended Pittsburgh’s entire coaching staff while putting his teammates on notice when speaking the reporters on October 4. During his rant, he was also highly critical of the media.

“It has nothing to do with coaches. It’s players,” Harris said, via The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, in response to the media narrative blaming coaches for Pittsburgh’s slow offensive start. “We have to play better.

“We just can’t keep looking at the coaches or whatever you guys keep putting out there. It’s just stupid what you all are doing. Players play, coaches coach.”

Harris continued, stressing that each player must look at themselves in order for the team to improve.

“We can’t just keep pointing fingers. We’ve got to point at ourselves. It’s the man in the mirror, really.”